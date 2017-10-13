Volleyball: Sequoyah rallies to oust Wildcats in first round

The Apalachee High School volleyball seemed to have visiting Sequoyah High School right where it wanted the Chiefs.
The Volley Cats took the first two games in the best-of-five opening-round GHSA Class AAAAAA contest Thursday evening and appeared to be on the verge of advancing. Suddenly game three, and the momentum of the entire match, was seized by Sequoyah which rallied for a 3-2 win against a stunned AHS team.
The loss ended the 2017 season for the Volley Cats who had entered state as the No. 2 seed from Area 8.
“We are a young team and it showed in the end,” Apalachee coach Joey Alfonso said. “We came out and played well in the first two games but then the third one got away from us. We got a little rattled in the fourth game and when you only play to 15 in the fifth game it changes a lot. We knew they were a good team coming in. They were ranked higher than us.”
The Volley Cats won the first game 25-20 with standout Ellie Alfonso securing the final point and victory. AHS then won 25-22 in game to put itself on the edge of taking a 3-0 sweep.
In the third game, AHS led 7-6 before Sequoyah moved in front. Apalachee bounced back to tie the game at 13 and again at 23 before the Chiefs kept their season alive with a 26-24 win.
Sequoyah evened the match with a 25-19 win in game four and then clinched the match with a 15-10 win in game five.
The 2017 season marked a return trip to the state playoffs for the Volley Cats for the first time since 2014. AHS and Sequoyah also met in the 2012 postseason. The two teams also meet earlier this season with the Chiefs emerging victorious.
“Hopefully this experience will help us moving forward,” Alfonso said. “We still have some growing up to do. Sequoyah’s area was the toughest to match up with and we knew that coming in.”
