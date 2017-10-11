BOC approves energy conservation proposal

Wednesday, October 11. 2017
A proposed energy conservation project is projected to save Barrow County more than $93,000 annually over the next several years.
The county board of commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an energy conservation services proposal by Georgia Power following the completion of an investment grade energy audit.
A formal contract between the county and Georgia Power will come before the commissioners at a future meeting.
The $726,712 project will include the installation of modern, more energy-efficient LED lighting at several county facilities. Those include the detention center, sheriff’s office administration building, Winder Public Library, senior center, recreation center and the animal control building. Additional water conservation measures at the detention center are also included in the project.
Per county manager Mike Renshaw’s recommendation, the county will finance the project over 10 years at an interest rate of 2.85 percent, which Renshaw described as “very attractive.”
The bond counsel fee would be $2,500 and the savings from the project would be enough to cover the annual payments, Renshaw said.
After being awarded the investment grade energy audit by the BOC on July 25, Georgia Power examined the aforementioned county facilities and presented its findings to county staff on Sept. 25. The results of the energy audit indicated that a guaranteed energy conservation project was both feasible and would produce a cost benefit to the county, Renshaw said.
The total estimated annual energy savings are $93,608. Georgia Power would charge an annual re-certification/guarantee fee of $4,000. Georgia Power would reimburse the county if the guaranteed savings aren’t achieved.
For more on Tuesday's council meeting, see the Oct. 11 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
