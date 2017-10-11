Candidates for Statham City Council touted the city’s “small town feel” at a forum last week, but only one said he would favor turning the city’s police responsibilities over to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
Five candidates answered questions for 45 minutes at a forum sponsored by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce.
Residents will elect three council members in the Nov. 7 election, and only one incumbent is running for re-election.
Betty Lyle is the only incumbent in the race. Incumbents David Huth and Gayle Steed did not seek re-election.
The other candidates are Edward Jackson, former business owner in Statham; Dwight McCormic, who alone among the candidates said changes should be made; Tammy Hitchcock, who was one of the ones who emphasized Statham’s “small town feel”; and Roger Tripp, former police chief who retired in the town.
The four newcomers said the city’s finances – starting with the 2015 audit – should get serious attention. But only McCormic was directly critical of the current officeholders.
He said a “whole bunch of issues” are not being discussed and the town needs to move from “semi-transparency to full transparency.”
McCormic said the audit may never be completed “because of some serious deficiencies.”
He said he would like to “make this place what it used to be.”
Lyle defended the city, saying the audit problems are a combination of past city clerks who did not know, or did not do, their jobs and the auditor becoming seriously ill in the middle of the work.
She said the city’s biggest job is “trying to convince the citizens that there’s no money missing.”
See the full story in the Oct. 11 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
