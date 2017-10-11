Mitcham: The shootings and the social disease

My first reaction to the Vegas shooting is this: I don’t want to hear about it, think about it, look at it. I want my fingers in my ears.
If that kind of thing won’t go away, I want to go away myself. Just get out of here.
It’s too much. I feel like we’re all hit constantly these days with these weighty, horrible news events.
My impulse is to shut it all out. Yes, I’m a news guy, but sometimes the news is too much for me. I’ve felt that a lot lately.
And yet, it feels negligent to not address what just happened as an opinion writer.
It’s the worst shooting in U.S. history, at least for the moment. Of course, I think of guns. That’s inevitable. But there’s way more to the issue than just guns.
We’re gripped in a social disease, fevered as a country and disoriented. And people of all political persuasions should agree on that broad point. Something just isn’t right. Something is off in this country, not just politically, but emotionally, psychologically, spiritually, communally. There is a blinding hatred that seems really strong and growing.
This seems true in narrow and broad ways, on specific issues and in a general sense.
First, the shootings. We see so many now. I’m sure someone will soon try to top the body count from Vegas. Do you remember how there used to be a wave of streakers running across fields at ball games?
Streaking was just a crazy thing some people chose to do, which was totally counter to social norms. Sometimes odd public outbursts spread like contagions in society. Streaking was pretty benign and silly, a social form of the hiccups.
But mass shootings are a social cancer. They are a truly malignant, metastatic form of social disease. Just as cancer seems senseless, leaving us with the awful “why,” we always look for the reason someone kills like that man did in Vegas.
We want to know if it’s politically motivated. Were they mentally ill? If we can get a reason, then maybe we can begin to make some sense of things.
But these killings are senseless, even if we learn they were motivated by politics, religion, a romantic grudge or whatever. What we witness is senseless.
There is no reason that will ever rise to the level of clarity we need. There is no reason holding up slaughter.
The ideas behind it always crumble to the ground with loss, sorrow, wrongness.
But outside of reasons, I do think the mass-shooting phenomenon holds some consistency.
The mass shooter has a desire for self annihilation with one final dark orgasm of ego.
All of these killers seem to want out of this world. But they want to live on as something “immortal,” even if it’s as a devil.
The hatred in them is so intense that they are broken of the most basic, necessary social unifier — don’t kill. If everyone is quiet at a pro golf match, then it takes a lot of nerve for a person to shout out an obscenity at a golfer.
But if 500 people are shouting obscenities at a man over a putt, then it takes less nerve. And it may become a social habit.
People may just start shouting at golfers on a regular basis. It seems crude, sure. But society begins to accept that it’s just how some people act at golf events.
This has happened with mass shootings.
The miserable person who just wants to die now feels more empowered to take others with him to death. He’s seen it happen so many times. This idea, this empowered feeling of being a devil in death, is a disease of real evil.
It’s not just the annihilation of actual people. It’s the annihilation of human worth as a concept. We recoil in horror.
We also know that we can’t completely stop this horrible social illness with legislation. If we pass gun control, these killings will continue. There’s something deeper at work than gun control. To deny this is to put your head in the sand. Gun control isn’t the only answer.
But it shouldn’t be dismissed as part of a response. If we act as if legislation can’t save any lives, we’re also ducking our noggins into the mud. Our nation is trapped in a binary form of thinking: it’s either all good or all bad, all your way or mine, all Republican power or Democrat.
You are either on my team and thus, human, or not on my team and inhuman.
This truly stinks!
This is unhealthy in a way that goes beyond your team vs. my team. It’s dysfunctional. And it’s the recipe for escalating violence.
For some, gun control represents the elimination of all guns. I can’t speak for all people supporting gun control, but I’ll say that if you accuse me of that, then you’re willfully misrepresenting what I want. I’d like actual adherence to the Second Amendment. And part of the Second Amendment refers to a “well regulated militia.” I interpret that as, you have a right to bear arms to protect yourself, but “well regulated” suggests that there be some limitations, some common sense.
And for me, common sense is this: I want guns treated like cars. Both guns and cars are American symbols of personal freedom.
We have the freedom to travel where we want. We have our cars and they are ours. And no government should be able to take them. But we have expectations of responsibility. And there are rules that represent the common good.
If we develop a car that can go 350 miles an hour on the interstate, we have introduced a new aspect to this personal freedom that will likely require legislation.
We have to consider the safety of everyone else. If we have people behaving well and everyone stays in a reasonable range, then maybe those rocket cars can co-exist with regular ones. But if you start having rogue drivers blasting at 350 mph into markets on purpose, creating mass carnage, then maybe those cars need a closer look.
Sometimes the horrible few ruin things for the law-abiding others. If you’ve been to grade school, you dang sure know this is true. Well, the horrible few are ruining rapid-fire weaponry in our society. If you don’t see this, you’re blind — willfully so, at the expense of many grieving mothers, fathers and orphans.
But I doubt we’ll do anything healthy about this.
Those grieving family members carry little weight against political money.
We seem too deep in our social and legislative sickness to do anything remotely responsible on rapid-fire guns, which wouldn’t be a solution but would save lives.
OK, I’m done. I’m mad as fire now. Maybe you are too. But let’s keep that on a page, screen or argument. Let’s never pull the trigger while feeling such things.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal, a sister publication of the Barrow News-Journal.
