Thompson: City, county need to improve relations, communication

It’s not uncommon for county and municipal governments to have squabbles from time to time over a host of different issues.
I’ve seen it at some point in every community I have covered, and this one is no exception.
There will always be disputes or disagreements over who should provide what service and who can provide it in a much better way. Inevitably, there will be financial concerns or issues of pride and ego in the room.
But at some point, the elected and administrative leaders of a community have to remember they’re in those positions to serve the best interests of the community; to make decisions aimed at enhancing the overall prosperity of the community and to provide public services in the most effective, efficient and transparent manner possible.
That often requires a great deal of coordination between local governments serving a common area. There may be differences of opinion on how to best perform those functions, and that can be a good thing. Groupthink sometimes has the potential to be counterproductive. But to be able to work through those differences, find common ground and avoid flat out discord, you need to have effective communication channels between each other.
That is not always the case when it comes to the relationship between the City of Winder and Barrow County.
The two entities often do coordinate on things, but there are and have been several issues where there are/were strong disagreements. And judging by statements made in public by elected officials and administrators, the friction is apparent.
The latest example came recently and involved the provision of emergency medical services.
The city’s application for a separate EMS license was approved by the state Office of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma and issued to the city Sept. 20, according to city administrator Donald Toms. Approval to determine the zone or service area is still required from the Northeast Georgia Region 10 EMS Council, but the city appears on its way to having its own EMS service.
The county is not in favor of this, and the board of commissioners on Sept. 26 approved the sending of correspondence to the state office urging the state not approve. A separate EMS agency operating within the city limits, county officials contend, would create costly duplication of services and result in reduced operational efficiencies and jurisdictional confusion.
This vote by the commissioners apparently occurred six days after the license had already been approved and forwarded over to the regional EMS council. Before the commission’s vote, chairman Pat Graham said the county learned the day before of the city’s application when it was confirmed by Mayor David Maynard. As the Sept. 26 meeting was beginning, the commissioners amended the agenda to include approval of the letter to send to the state.
Thus, no one from the city was present at the meeting for the vote, and when asked by this newspaper to comment on the vote, Toms and Maynard declined.
How could communication about an issue as big as the provision of emergency medical services be so poor?
Toms said last week the city intends to contract with Conyers-based National Emergency Medical Services, Inc. to provide a dedicated ambulance service in the city. There are several questions that should be asked about the possibility of that arrangement and the details of any contract between the two parties. But they have not, at least in the past year since I have covered the meetings, been discussed at official council meetings in view of the public. As Toms noted, the mayor has the authority to apply for the license without any council action being required.
“The city council had/has full knowledge and fully supports the city obtaining an EMS license,” Toms wrote in an email to me last week.
But even so, it’s an issue that should be discussed by the city’s elected officials in a public setting — not in a council committee meeting where there are no published agendas, or anywhere else.
Pointing out that the city already provides fire rescue services, city officials contend it will be more economical and efficient for the city to provide its own EMS service and have ambulances stationed inside the city limits.
The county does not agree.
During the Sept. 26 BOC meeting, county manager Mike Renshaw provided the board with an analysis of Barrow County Emergency Services response times in 2016, which was prepared by BCES Chief John Skinner using computer-aided drafting (CAD) software. According to the data, the average response time for the five sub-zones within the Winder city limits was 5 minutes, 20 seconds. That’s a quicker response time, Renshaw said, than the eight-minute national standard the county subscribes to.
It’s also quicker than the standard used in a proposed contract between the city and National EMS, which calls for the provider to respond to life-threatening emergencies within 9 minutes and 59 seconds, 90 percent of the time.
The letter approved by the BOC states that the city has “refused to come to the table to review the actual data” regarding BCES performance and has relied instead on “very subjective narrative or ‘fake news’ concerning EMS response times, which has sadly created confusion and unjustly shapes perception of services within the community.”
Renshaw said he had Skinner prepare the analysis to use in discussions of an updated service delivery strategy (SDS) agreement between the county and municipalities which is due before the state in October 2018.
A handful of SDS meetings between county and municipal officials to cover the roughly 30 or so service categories have already been held this year. Graham said Winder officials have not attended the most recent ones.
EMS may not be an area where the two sides can fully agree on.
But there needs to be discussions and everyone should be at the table for them on every issue that impacts the community.
The time for finger pointing and hard feelings should be over and our local officials should be focused on the citizens of the community.
You can’t get there without talking to each other.
—
Scott Thompson is the editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
