Fresh off another victory to stay undefeated, Winder-Barrow is ranked seventh in GHSA Class AAAAAA in this week’s Georgia High School Football Daily poll.
The Bulldoggs (7-0), won at Lanier last week, 24-21 to improve to 2-0 in Region 8-AAAAAA play. Winder-Barrow is 7-0 for the first time since 1989 when the Bulldoggs went 10-0 in the regular season before losing in the region playoffs. Tucker (5-1) is the top-ranked team in AAAAAA and is followed by Lee County (7-0), Mays (5-1), Harrison (4-2), Northside-Warner Robins (6-1) and Coffee (3-2). Stephenson (4-2), Douglas County (6-1) and Hughes (5-2) round out the top 10.
The Bulldoggs are off this week and will return to action Oct. 20 when they host Gainesville at 7:30 p.m.
Football: Bulldoggs ranked 7th in latest poll
