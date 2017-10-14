Jacks: Pumpkin spice chex mix and assorted casseroles

You gotta love Georgia football these days. The Dawgs are 6-0 and looking better and better each week. I am a season ticket holder and enjoy going to the games and cheering on the Dawgs every week.
Some people had rather stay at home and watch it on TV, but the atmosphere at Sanford Stadium makes it worthwhile going to the game. I’ve been to a lot of games over the years and I don’t believe I have heard the crowd as loud as it was at the Mississippi State game. And the noise lasted the entire game right after the bad fumble call the crowd got into the game and never shut up.
Even Kirby noticed the loudness of the crowd. And this year so far all of the games have been night games. I have loved this. This week’s game against Missouri should be another good game and another Bulldawg victory.
—
While looking through a bin that had all sorts of recipes I had collected over the years I came across some I had forgotten about, and since I hadn’t found anything definite for my column I thought it would be a good time to share them.
One of my best friend’s daughters is getting married in a couple of weeks and I found out she probably likes pumpkin spice stuff as much as I do. In fact she is using it as the flavor of her wedding cake.
While digging in my recipe bin I found a pumpkin spice recipe I don’t remember seeing before and since it’s the season for it here it is.
Pumpkin Spice
Chex Mix
Ingredients:
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
1/4 cup butter
2 tsps. vanilla
2 cups cinnamon Chex cereal
2 cups wheat Chex cereal
2 cups honey nut cereal
8 oz. pecans
1 cup pretzels (optional, but recommended)
Directions:
In small bowl, mix brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice, set aside. In small microwave safe bowl microwave butter for 30 seconds. Stir in vanilla.
In a large microwave bowl mix all cereal, pecans and pretzels. Pour butter mixture over cereal mix, stir until evenly distributed. Add sugar and spice mix and stir until coated. Microwave uncovered 5 minutes or until mix begins to brown, stirring every minute. Spread on wax paper or a cookie sheet to cool. Store in airtight container.
—
I’m always looking for something different to cook for breakfast, on the weekend when there are people at the house, that doesn’t take a lot of time. Casseroles that you can put together the night before is the way to go for me. I found this one also in my recipe bin.
Egg McMuffin
Casserole
Ingredients:
4 English muffins, split
6 oz. Canadian bacon
1 cup Cheddar cheese
4 eggs
1 1/4 cups skim milk
Salt
Pepper
Directions:
Grease an 8-inch square baking dish.
Cube English muffins and chop Canadian bacon. Add half of the cubed English muffins in a single layer to the prepared dish. Top with half of the Canadian bacon and 1/2 of the cheese. Layer the remaining English muffins and Canadian bacon and 1/2 cup more cheese.
Whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper in a medium bowl until combined. Pour the egg mixture evenly over the casserole. Wrap the baking dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour, or up to 1 day.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees and take the casserole out of the refrigerator. Bake 45 to 50 minutes.
—
Usually when I make squash casserole I only use yellow squash but when looking I found this recipe that combines yellow squash with zucchini. I love both and tried it this weekend and it’s a keeper.
Boston Market
Squash Casserole
Ingredients:
4 1/2 cups zucchini, diced
4 1/2 cups yellow squash, diced
1 1/2 cups yellow onion, chopped
1 box Jiffy corn muffin mix (prepared as directed on box)
3/4 cup of butter
8 oz. American cheese (diced, use store brand not Velveeta)
3 cubes chicken bouillon
1 tsp. garlic, minced
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
1/2 tsp. thyme
1 Tbsp. parsley, chopped
Directions:
Prepare Jiffy mix as directed; set aside to cool. Set oven to 350 degrees. Place zucchini and yellow squash in a large sauce pan and add just enough water to cover.
Cook on medium low heat until tender, remove from heat. Drain squash; reserve one cup of water for casserole.
On medium low temperature place the butter in a large sauce pan and sauté onions until they turn clear. Add salt, pepper, thyme and parsley. Add chicken bouillon cubes and garlic to onions; stir.
Add drained squash and diced cheese; stir. Crumble corn bread in squash and pour in the reserved cup of water and mix well. Place squash mixture in a 11x13-inch baking pan that has been sprayed with a nonstick spray. Cover casserole and bake for 50 to 60 minutes. Remove cover the last 20 minutes of baking time.
—
Here’s another good breakfast casserole to go with the other one. It’s very similar to one served at Cracker Barrel at breakfast.
Hash Brown
Casserole
Ingredients:
2 pounds frozen hash browns
1/2 cup melted butter
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 pint sour cream
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 cups grated sharp Cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Spray a large baking dish with cooking spray.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Mix hash browns, butter, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, onions and cheese together and put in the baking dish. Cook for 35 to 45 minutes, until it is golden brown on top.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Pumpkin spice chex mix and assorted casseroles
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)