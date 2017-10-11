Winder-Barrow softball coach Lee Smoak’s team had a rigorous non-region schedule this season that included games with three GHSA state champions from last year, and he hopes that will help prepare the Bulldoggs as they gear up for a battle with another powerhouse in the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
“We knew going in with that schedule we weren’t going to rack up a ton of wins,” said Smoak, whose team, the fourth seed from Region 8-AAAAAA, will travel to Region 7 champion Pope for a best-of-three series beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. The second game will be held right after that and an if-necessary third game would be played at noon Saturday.
The Greyhounds (25-4) were an Elite Eight team last season and have a recent state championship under their belt, taking home the AAAAAA crown in 2014.
“Their record pretty much speaks for itself. You don’t win 25 games for no reason,” Smoak said of Pope. “They come from a strong region where the top three teams are really good. We kind of put ourselves in a bad position being the No. 4 seed.”
Winder-Barrow (15-13) had been the No. 3 seed entering last week’s region tournament, but the Bulldoggs fell back to fourth after losing 4-2 to Lanier in the third-place game at Apalachee on Oct. 5.
See the full story in the Oct. 11 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Softball: Bulldoggs go for upset of Pope after finishing 4th in region tourney
