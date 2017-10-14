Holloway: Not another soil test article

It’s fall, and for Extension agents, that brings plenty of seasonal agriculture and horticulture topics to the forefront.
Now is the time of year to plant perennials, shrubs, and trees, the time to treat fire ants, time to plant bulbs, and the ideal time of year to take a soil test.
I sat down with the intent to write on the last, but “Don’t guess, soil test” could be the national mantra for Extension agents, and from time to time I feel a bit like a broken record talking about the importance of soil testing.
Don’t get me wrong, soil testing, and consequently following soil test recommendations, is one of the best things you can do for your lawn or home garden; I recommend it to all farmers and gardeners. If you don’t know what’s in your soil, you don’t know what you need to add to create adequate soil fertility. Scientists have long since discovered the nutrients plants need and the ideal pH range to grow healthy plants. Your soil test reports can give an overview of your soil fertility as well as give recommendations to create ideal conditions.
That being said, there are many components of soil health. Organic matter, aeration, and soil biology are all important considerations for a healthy soil. There are many practices home gardeners can implement to improve these aspects of soil.
Organic matter has a number of benefits in the soil. Although the term “organic” may bring to mind the USDA label for foods grown following specific practices, or products approved to grow “organic” food, in this case organic refers to material that was once alive. In other words, organic matter is dead or decaying plant and animal residues. In a lawn or garden context, organic matter could include compost, grass clippings, and mulch.
Adding organic matter to soils can increase nutrients in the soil, reducing the amount of fertilizer needed. Soils high in organic matter can also hold onto nutrients better, making applied fertilizer more efficient. Organic matter also allows soils to hold onto more water, saving you money on your water bill, and decreasing storm water runoff when it rains.
Another important aspect of soil health is aeration. Aeration refers to the amount of air within a soil. An ideal soil is somewhat fluffy. Think about stepping on a soil and leaving a footprint; that soil contains air pockets. Many of our native soils have become compacted. There are many ways to increase aeration in soil. For turf, you can have your lawn professional aerated. Moderate amounts of tilling and addition of organic soil can increase aeration in the garden. In addition, limiting driving or stepping on cultivated beds can prevent soils from becoming compacted.
Another indicator of overall soil health is the amount of life within a soil. Healthy soils are teeming with bacteria, fungi, earthworms, and many other insects that live in or on the soil. These have important functions within the soil. Soil organisms recycle nutrients, which increases soil fertility. They also improve soil structure. Plants and microbes often have mutually beneficial relationships; they work together to provide each other with needed resources. Minimizing soil disturbance, adding organic matter, and decreasing use of pesticide can encourage a healthy, living soil.
So as you begin preparing lawns and gardens for winter, do bring a soil sample to the Extension office. But don’t stop there! Remember that in addition to soil fertility, increasing organic matter, aeration, and promoting life in your soil will all lead to healthier soils, and healthier lawns and gardens.
If you have any questions about improving soil health and quality, stop by or give me a call at the Barrow County Extension office.
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
