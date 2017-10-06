Football: Sumpter’s blocked field goal lifts Doggs over Lanier 24-21

SUGAR HILL — Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb gathered his team in a post-game huddle Friday and raised a sledgehammer to the sky — symbolic, he said, of his team “knocking down the door to greatness.”
The Bulldoggs still have some work to do with that sledgehammer, but their feet are now creeping in the door.
Sterling Sumpter blocked a game-tying field goal attempt as time expired, lifting the Bulldoggs to a 24-21 win at Lanier in a crucial GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA battle.
The win was Winder-Barrow’s first in four tries against the Longhorns and moves the eighth-ranked Bulldoggs to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in region play.
“I’m just really proud of our guys for continuing to fight,” Webb said. “We knew it was going to be one of those nights where it was going to be close and we knew we were going to have to make some plays. We said at the beginning of the week, score a defensive touchdown, make a big play on special teams and that’s what we got. We knew it was going to take something special like that to beat this crowd because they’ve got a good football team and they’re good at home.”
Sumpter’s heroics held fend off a furious late rally by the Longhorns (3-3, 0-1). After stopping the Longhorns and taking over on downs with a 24-14 lead and 3:54 remaining, the Bulldoggs’ drive stalled and they had to kick the ball away with just over a minute left.
Lanier quickly moved 55 yards in five plays and cut the lead down to 24-21 on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Zach Calzada with 12 seconds remaining. The Longhorns pounced on the ensuing onside kick at midfield and a 15-yard penalty against the Bulldoggs after the play moved the ball down to the Winder-Barrow 35. Calzada connected on a quick 10-yard pass to Mekal Fuller, who got out of bounds with 6 seconds left, and Lanier coach Korey Mobbs opted to send out kicker Michael Decu, who had missed from 28 yards out earlier in the game, for a 42-yard attempt. Decu’s initial try sailed through the uprights, but the Bulldoggs were penalized for being offsides before the snap, moving the ball 5 yards closer.
The penalty turned out to be a blessing in disguise. On the redo, Sumpter came roaring around the edge and got every bit of Decu’s kick, sending the Bulldogg sideline sprinting onto the field.
“That was some hidden power,” Sterling said with a smile. “This just feels awesome. There was a big culture change from last year to this year and everybody is out there playing for each other.”
Sterling, a senior, has been a key player this season for the Bulldoggs — not just on special teams, but on defense as a starting linebacker and on offense as a significant contributor at running back.
“I’m really proud of Sterling. He’s a program kid, and what I mean by that is he does everything we ask him to do,” Webb said. “As a freshman, he played offensive tackle. Now you look at him as a senior and he’s playing running back and every position in between, and he does that because that’s what the team needs him to do.”
Along with Sterling’s block, it was the Winder-Barrow defense that helped swing the momentum in a game that Lanier had control of for much of the first half.
The Longhorns dominated the field-position battle in the first quarter, keeping Winder-Barrow on its own end of the field and forcing several Bulldogg punts. After pinning the Doggs deep inside their 10-yard line and forcing a three-and-out late in the first quarter, the Longhorns got the ball at the Winder-Barrow 30 and wasted no time. On the first play of the drive — and the final play of the quarter — Calzada hit Cole Thornton on a 30-yard touchdown pass off a double-reverse flea flicker to give Lanier a 7-0 lead.
After Decu’s 28-yard field goal attempt missed, the Longhorns had another golden opportunity to extend their lead when a 35-yard pass gave them a first down on the Bulldogg 20. But a pair of sacks by Winder-Barrow’s vaunted defensive line pushed the Longhorns out of field goal range and forced a punt.
The Bulldoggs, who were held to minus-7 rushing yards in the first half and just 27 for the whole game, started from their 20 and took to the air. Brock Landis hit Jaidon Turner for a 14-yard gain and a 14-yard screen to Jamar Mack gave the Doggs another first down at their 48.
Then came the home run ball. Landis found a wide-open Lamonta Mack on a fade route down the left sideline for a 52-yard touchdown that tied the game.
Mack, a senior and key member of the Winder-Barrow basketball team who came out for football this season, had a breakout night with 5 receptions 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“We keep seeing him getting better and better each week,” Webb said of Mack. “And he’s making those plays on the practice field and because he’s making those plays, Brock’s gaining confidence in him to make those plays, and obviously he made them on Friday night this week. I’m just really proud of the way he competes.”
After Mack’s game-tying score, the Bulldoggs seized control on the next drive when senior linebacker Kenny Kemp intercepted a Calzada pass and ran 55 yards untouched the other way to put Winder-Barrow on top 14-7 heading into halftime.
The Longhorns tied the game after embarking on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ate up nearly seven minutes to start the second half. The drive culminated in an 18-yard touchdown run by Kevonte Polk.
But the Bulldoggs immediately responded with a five-play, 76-yard drive to regain the lead. Landis hit Tyreek Perkins for a big 53-yard gain over the middle of the field and then connected with Mack again on a 6-yard score a few plays later.
Winder-Barrow eventually extended its lead on a 24-yard field goal by Harlin Brown.
After an open week next week, the Bulldoggs will get ready for the final push for their first region title in school history.
The Bulldoggs know a tough road still looms ahead with battles still to be waged with Gainesville, Habersham Central and defending region champ Dacula.
But their confidence is there.
“We’re taking it this year,” Sumpter said bluntly.
“They believe and I’m really proud of them, too,” added Webb, who is in his fourth year with the program. The Bulldoggs have reached the postseason three consecutive years but have always been a No. 4 seed and been soundly defeated in the first round of the playoffs.
As Webb and the Bulldoggs swing that sledgehammer, it’s time, he said, to go from good to great.
“I showed up four years ago and sold them a dream,” Webb said. “Now we’re starting to see that dream come to fruition and it’s pretty special.”
—
W 0 14 7 3 — 24
L 7 0 7 7 — 21
L—Zach Calzada 30 pass to Cole Thornton (Michael Decu kick)
W—Landis 52 pass to Lamonta Mack (Harlin Brown kick)
W—Kenny Kemp 55 interception return (Brown kick)
L—Kevonte Polk 18 run (Decu kick)
W—Landis 6 pass to Mack (Brown kick)
W—Brown 24 FG
L—Calzada 1 run (Decu kick)
Football: Sumpter’s blocked field goal lifts Doggs over Lanier 24-21
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry