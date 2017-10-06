Football: Defending region champ Dacula rolls past Wildcats 49-13

The Dacula High School Falcons made it known they will be a contender once again in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA this season as they cruised past Apalachee High School 49-13 Friday night at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
The defending region champion entered Friday’s game with a 1-4 overall record but that came against strong non-region competition. Friday’s contest was the region opener for Dacula while AHS fell to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the region.
The Falcons jumped out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and led 42-7 at halftime.
“We have to cut out mistakes against quality teams like this,” said AHS coach Steve Sims. “They are too good to help them along.”
The visiting Falcons set the tone for the game taking the game’s opening possession and needed just one play to cover 62 yards for the first points of the night with just 19 seconds off the clock.
Dacula stretched the lead to 14-0 on a four-play, 52-yard drive capped by a one-yard run with 7:29 left in the first quarter.
The AHS defense stopped the Falcons on their third series of the half when Peyton Ferro recovered a fumble.
The Wildcats put together one of the most sustained drives of the game followed the turnover moving to the Dacula 21-yard before the Falcons picked off a pass and raced 80 yards for a score.
The Falcons added another quick score when they returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the ensuing possession for AHS.
The game continued to have a downward slide for the Wildcats as they fumbled the kickoff. Dacula had to move only 12 yards for another score and a 35-0 lead with 11:06 still on the second quarter clock.
AHS found the end zone on a 3-yard run by quarterback AJ Forbing with 8:29 remaining in the first half. The score was set up by a fumble recovery by Cody Tobiasz. Alan Fulk added the point after kick.
Dacula added a final touchdown in the first half on a 5-yard run with 1:42 left in the second quarter.
Both teams scored once in the second half which used a running clock. AHS found the end zone on a 4-yard run by Lorenzo Stephenson.
The Wildcats are off this next.
“We have to focus on us getting better,” Sims said. “If things go bad for us early in games we tend to get down and have a hard time recovering. We still have a lot of region football to play. If we can take care of the football and not turn it over we will help our chances of being successful. We’ll go to work next week and try to play better. Our goal is to still make the playoffs.”
AHS will host Lanier on Oct. 20.
