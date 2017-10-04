Softball: Doggs split with Gainesville, face must-win in game 3

With its opening round GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament series — as well as the entire season — on the line, the Winder-Barrow High School softball team responded Tuesday evening with a 10-2 victory in game two of a best-of-three series with visiting Gainesville High School.
The Bulldoggs, the No. 3 seed for the region tournament, were shocked by sixth-seeded Gainesville 7-2 in the first game Tuesday and had to win the nightcap to keep their 2017 season alive. The Elephants entered the region tournament after going 0-10 in 8-AAAAAA play during the regular season.
Game three was scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with a guaranteed spot to the state tournament going to the winner.
In game two Tuesday, WBHS used a six-run fifth inning to break open what had been a close game. The Lady Bulldoggs led 4-2 going into the inning.
Alexis Berry earned the win, going all five innings and allowing just three hits and striking out two while throwing 68 pitches. Berry also played a key role at the plate for WBHS Tuesday going 1-for-3 in game two with two RBIs. In the first game Berry was 3-for-3. Also in the 10-2 win, Emily Ferguson was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while Bekah Freeman was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jakayla Sullivan finished 2-for-2 with a walk. Sullivan was also hit by a pitch and had two stolen bases. Rose Johnson was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
In the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Bulldoggs were hurt by five errors. Of Gainesville’s seven runs, only one was earned. Johnson went the distance throwing 93 pitches scattering eight hits while walking one.
The Elephants scored three runs in the fourth inning and two more in both the fourth and sixth. Karli Whitaker had an RBI in game one for WBHS driving in Emilie Elrod. Ferguson also had a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh for an RBI. Olivia Barerra also had two singles for the Lady Bulldoggs.
