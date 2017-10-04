Winder council OKs utilities complex contract

Winder City Council on Tuesday approved a $5.73 million contract with Bon Building Services, Inc. for the construction of a city utilities complex at 431 Miles Patrick Road near the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The complex will include an administration building, warehouse building, shelters and a wash bay area to house the city’s public works department and store equipment and vehicles.
The company was selected over eight others that submitted bids for the project and is expected to take 12 months to complete the project, city administrator Donald Toms said. The complex will be constructed as designed by Manley, Spangler and Smith Architects.
The total cost of the project will be $6.06 million and will also include $148,965 for architect service, $126,950 for HVAC equipment and $53,994 for a monopole antenna for network connectivity.
For more on Tuesday's council meeting, see the Oct. 4 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
