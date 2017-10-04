Barrow County schools to have wireless access in each room

Nearly every Barrow County classroom will get wireless access, and it won’t cost the school system any local money.
“Every classroom will have a wireless access point,” John St. Clair, the Barrow County School System’s information technology services director, said.
The Barrow County Board of Education Tuesday night approved the purchase of equipment for the wireless access. It will cost about $447,000.
Of that amount, federal “e-rate” funds will pay about 80 percent, $357,619, and the other 20 percent, $89,405, will be reimbursable state money through a grant.
St. Clair said the system has wireless access in about every other classroom now.
The new purchase would double that.
It is needed, St. Clair said, because “the demand has skyrocketed.”
Barrow County will buy Aruba wireless access point from MXN Corp. for $401,519 and Eaton UPS units from A3 Communications for $45,506.
St. Clair said a request would be made in November for data cabling to install the wireless access points. He said that is expected to cost about $60,000, which is budgeted.
For more on Tuesday's school board meeting, see the Oct. 4 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
