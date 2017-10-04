Bethlehem Star Festival coming up

The 13th Annual Bethlehem Star Festival is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Town Council briefly discussed the upcoming event during the monthly meeting on Monday. City clerk Kathy Bridges advised there were currently 28 booths registered for the event.
The festival will include arts, crafts, food and music. There will be free activities for kids including inflatables, games and more.
For an application to register a business, food, art or craft booth go to Bethlehem.org.
The council also discussed the upcoming Barrow County Mayors’ Dinner set for 6 p.n. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Statham Community Center.
The cities will present their Pillar Awards at this event.
