Thompson: A bad legacy to leave behind

Last week as my Facebook newsfeed crawled with endless debate over the NFL, the American flag and the national anthem, two erroneous pieces of information stood out to me.
The first was a photo, pushed by critics of President Trump, that showed then-candidate Trump at a Republican debate not holding his hand over his heart during the singing of the national anthem like the other candidates were. The photo, credited to a photographer from Reuters, would seem to point out the hypocrisy of the president, who had just blasted NFL players for not respecting the flag.
But it wasn’t true. As the fact-checking website Snopes illustrated, there were several photos and television camera stills of the same debate, which aired on CNN, clearly showing Trump with his hand over his heart. As Snopes noted, it was evident the photo had either been doctored or the photographer had somehow managed to catch an exact instant before Trump put his hand over his heart, most likely the former.
The second piece of erroneous information was a post that circulated around, claiming it was in the NFL rule book that players must stand for the anthem. There is no such rule and it takes all of 10 seconds to Google it.
But this, unfortunately, is the society we now live in — one where people have become so obsessed with their side being right and embarrassing the other side that they’re willing to abandon reason and critical thinking and continue to push false narratives and peddle fake news.
The circulation of fake news by “trolls” on social media websites remains a serious problem, and it was a tool often used in an attempt to influence last year’s presidential election.
Facebook reported recently that troll accounts linked to Russia had purchased more than $100,000 of ads during the election cycle. The trolls’ use of social media is an issue being examined by congressional committees investigating Russian meddling in last year’s election.
But there are plenty of Americans who have also circulated fake news.
One of the more well-known ones was Paul Horner, who died last month at the age of 38 from what authorities in Arizona said was a suspected accidental drug overdose.
Horner penned several fake news stories — targeted toward Trump supporters and right-wing conservatives in general — during the presidential campaign and believed he may have aided in Trump’s victory.
As the New York Times noted last week, Horner’s stories appeared frequently on the fake news website National Report, and he even often went by the fake byline of Jimmy Rustling.
One of those stories claimed protesters were paid $3,500 to disrupt Trump rallies.
Horner, writing as “Jimmy Rustling,” even quotes himself in the story:
“I was given $3,500 to protest Donald Trump’s rally in Fountain Hills (Arizona),” said 38-year-old Paul Horner. “I answered a Craigslist ad about a group needing actors for a political event. I interviewed with them and got the part.”
The fictitious Paul Horner went on to say he believed Hillary Clinton’s campaign was funding the protests because he had received a check from a group called “Women Are The Future.” He also “had a mandatory six-hour training class that had to be completed before protesting the Trump’s rally.”
The fake story was convincing enough that then-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandoski and right-wing political commentator Ann Coulter retweeted it.
But the real Horner himself was not a conspiracy theorist and said his writing was intended to be parody and satire.
To him, blind Trump loyalists and followers were an easy target. On Nov. 22, two weeks after the election, he posted a disclaimer at the top of his fake piece on the paid protesters.
It read:
“This story is not real. No one needs money to protest Donald Trump. I personally went to two Donald Trump rallies and I can say with 100% certainty that NONE of the protesters were getting paid. This story I wrote is mocking all of you sheep who think protesters are getting paid. Do your own thinking, retards.”
In an interview with the Washington Post published on Nov. 17, Horner discussed how he had made his living off the circulation of fake news and advertising.
“Honestly, people are definitely dumber,” he said. “They just keep passing stuff around. Nobody fact-checks anything anymore — I mean, that’s how Trump got elected. He just said whatever he wanted, and people believed everything, and when the things he said turned out not to be true, people didn’t care because they’d already accepted it. It’s real scary. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Horner said he believed he had helped with Trump’s election and that it felt “bad” because he was not a Trump supporter.
He seemed to acknowledge that targeting conservatives who expressed vitriol for Clinton and Obama as much as support for Trump was more profitable for him.
From a business perspective, the Trump presidency is “great for anybody who does anything with satire — there’s nothing you can’t write about now that people won’t believe. I can write the craziest thing about Trump, and people will believe it. I wrote a lot of crazy anti-Muslim stuff — like about Trump wanting to put badges on Muslims, or not allowing them in the airport, or making them stand in their own line — and people went along with it!”
Clearly, Horner was attempting to cast his work as having purposeful meaning behind it and wanted to be compared more to satirical websites like The Onion.
Good satire can play an important role in society, but to me, Horner’s work was not satire. He masqueraded as a journalist writing real, important news, all for the sake of getting clicks from and profiting off people whose political leanings and lack of attention to detail made them easy targets.
His work and the work of similar trolls, in today’s age of un-enlightenment about a whole host of issues, is dangerous to our country and its future.
I hope Horner will rest in peace, but whenever people Google his name, the results page will be filled with the legacy of fake news he helped create.
That’s a bad legacy to be remembered for.
—
Scott Thompson is the editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: A bad legacy to leave behind
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)