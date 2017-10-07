Bridgeman: News in newspapers is real – really

“Don’t believe everything you read.”
I’ve heard that for as long as I’ve been a reporter – more than four decades.
Yet it seems worse today.
The term “fake news” has somehow gained a foothold. Know my bias. That term is an oxymoron.
If it is “news,” it is not fake. If it is “fake,” it is not news.
Most of my four decades I have stewed and simmered at being lumped in with “the media” when what is really meant is “broadcast” or “TV.”
The latest iteration is social media, from which I read nearly 60 percent of you get your news.
Why? How? So little news exists on social media.
My beginning assumption with anything on social media is that it usually is wrong, almost certainly is one-sided and is not news.
This rant comes because this is National Newspaper Week and the theme is “Real Newspapers. Real News.”
Redundancies.
If it is a newspaper, it is “real.” If it is news, it is “real.”
My concern, as it has been for about 15 years, is not that people are not seeking and paying attention to news. My concern is people do not read.
When one of the main communication tools is limited to 140 characters, we have ceased to be readers.
My lament, and my caution, is we all should read. We should read all kinds of information – government, health, politics, science, geography, fiction, non-fiction.
We used to say “turn off the TV.” I have two grandsons who are usually only quiet if they are looking at an electronic device. Their parents, thankfully, tell them to turn them off after a period, usually an hour, or for meals.
If you want to know what is happening in your community, the best choice is one of this company’s newspapers. I’m not bragging. The bar for choices is really low. Really low.
No daily newspapers cover any of our markets. No TV or radio station cover our markets. We do.
If you live in Jackson, Barrow, Madison or Banks counties, we produce a weekly package of news and ads directed just to you and those areas.
You will find lots of Facebook pages from multiple organizations and/or businesses in the area. They promote their respective groups. That is not news.
I cover two school systems – Barrow County and Commerce City. Both promote their systems assiduously. Both have worthwhile programs. Both also need an outside look on a consistent basis.
Both systems tout their academic programs from various angles. Both are, by any national and recognized standard, pretty average school systems. That does not mean they should not promote their robotics program or music or broadcast video. They should, we should and you should recognize other areas that are not as strong.
We spend a lot of time and hours each week producing the papers we provide. We make them as detailed and as thorough as we can. They are “real.”
I often promote newspapers as smorgasbords. They have a little bit of everything – something for everyone. It is the best description I have found.
We have local news, sports, schools, churches, events – lots of photos. We have opinions from local folks, including our readers.
We’re real. We hope you read us and talk with us – really.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: News in newspapers is real – really
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)