Bennett: Sink reflections

Several years ago, I bought a book called Sink Reflections by Marla Cilley, AKA “the Fly Lady.”
If memory serves me, she was dubbed the Fly Lady because of her love for fly fishing. The subtitle of the book was “Overwhelmed? Disorganized? Living in Chaos?” I’m not sure how I learned about the book, but I’m all about some self-help and motivation. What I’m not all about is organization in my home.
I wish I could say reading the book changed me forever.
It changed me for a while. I was/am the poster child for what she has dubbed as CHAOS, or Can’t-Have-Anyone-Over Syndrome. I’d love to have a spotless, neat-as-a-pin home, so I bought the book with great expectations. She calls it “Sink Reflections,” because she says if there’s only one thing you can do to keep your home tidy, it’s to be sure and clean the sink every day. Empty it of dirty dishes, and scrub that baby til it shines! And, I must admit, a clean and shiny sink will cover a multitude of sins.
This past summer, I replaced my white sink with a shiny new stainless sink and new hardware. Keeping it emptied is sometimes a challenge, but it sure feels good when it’s all empty and shiny. There are other strategies in the book that treat CHAOS, but the clean sink is my favorite, and the one at which I am most successful.
Living alone for more years than not, I’ve become a bit more tolerant of clutter. Here’s how it usually goes for me. I’ll get one room all clean and organized and feel so happy with the results. Then I’ll start on another room and maybe another. Occasionally I can have them all tidy and neat at the same time, but usually by the time I’m finishing up, the first room is starting to get a little cluttered.
I bask in the wonderfulness of a tidy house for a week or so. Then little by little, it starts all over again. Because I live alone, I tend to just let it build back up again until I’ve had all I can take, and then do another binge.
I understand that most people just tidy up as they go, and keep things under control. But I missed out on the DNA molecule for that one. Instead, I was born with the CHAOS gene. I refuse to call it lazy, it’s just that a little clutter truly doesn’t bother me. That, and the fact that I work all day in an office, and then several hours each evening at home, in addition to two or three nights a week doing stuff with the grandkids, there’s not much time for such things anyway. But, alas, the day will finally come when I can’t stand it any longer, and I must get things under control once again.
My two extra bedrooms, AKA the Castle Room, and the Green Room, are my catch-all rooms. Whenever I do have someone over, whatever clutter I find in the living room or kitchen area usually ends up in tote bags, and placed in the Green Room or the Castle Room. Never to be seen again, until binge time when I clean out those rooms. It’s always fun to clean up in there because I’m forever finding things that I have forgotten about.
The Green Room has just about turned into the Christmas Room. I get really excited after the holidays to find insane bargains on pretty sparkly gift boxes, bags, decorations, wrapping paper, etc. But, of course, when I need a gift bag for something, I can never find just what I need. The Christmas/Green Room is next on the list for a purge. The reason being: my treadmill is in there up against the back wall. I’m planning to travel with the band to New York City this coming spring, and I desperately need to get my walking groove back on if I expect to keep up with all those high-school kids!
The Castle Room (so named because I painted a princess castle on the wall when it was Leyland’s room) is a catch-all for the kids’ toys, boxed up clothing for donations, laundered comforters, stacks of paperwork, etc. Who knows, Jimmy Hoffa could be under the bed for all I know.
I’m not really sure how it’s possible for one person to end up with such a cluttered house. My co-workers would have a hard time believing it if they were to read this. My desk at work is impeccably tidy. I know exactly where everything is, and can put my hands on whatever I need with my eyes closed. It gets a little messy while I’m working, but at the end of the day, it is neat as a pin, with everything back in its place. I can’t stand a messy desk. I can’t work in chaos. Seems odd that what bothers me at work doesn’t seem to bother me at home.
I reckon I’m just going to have to dig out my Fly Lady book and re-learn the concepts of overcoming CHAOS.
How do you manage CHAOS in your home? Do you have a favorite routine to keep things under control? E-mail me and share your secrets!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School.
bencath@aol.com.
