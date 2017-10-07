Jacks: New recipes from a trip to the beach

What a week it’s been.
I’ve been able to get away and spend a few days at the beach. It’s been beautiful here the entire time until the middle of the Georgia game and the rain moved in.
Being at the beach could never stop me from watching the Georgia football team play. Georgia continues to look impressive.
Even the announcers said they thought Georgia could play with Alabama. Georgia has some of the best running backs around. And the defense is starting to look like the Junkyard Dawgs.
I’ve heard Rocky Top over and over the last few days. I don’t think I’ll be hearing much of that anymore. Speaking of Tennessee, I can’t image any team with uniforms as ugly as Tennessee’s were on Saturday. I have to say it’s great to be a Georgia Dawg.
—
I don’t think I’ve ever eaten pineapple coleslaw before I ate it at Pineapple Willie’s this past week. It was different but good. I asked for a recipe and was given one when I told them I wanted it for my cooking column.
Pineapple Willy’s
Pineapple Coleslaw
Ingredients:
5 cups cabbage, shredded
1 (20 ounce) can pineapple, drained and cut into small pieces - drain all juices but do not use crushed pineapple
1/2 cup half and half cream
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sugar
Salt and pepper
Directions:
Mix cabbage and pineapple.
Mix cream, mayonnaise, and sugar
Add cream dressing to cabbage and pineapple. Add salt and pepper to taste. Store covered in refrigerator 1-2 hours before serving.
—
I found a great salad that tastes good and is healthy at the same time. I had some of this at the beach, too.
Avocado Shrimp Salad
Ingredients:
For the cob salad:
1/2 lb. (3 to 4 medium) Roma tomatoes, chopped
1/2 English cucumber or 3 smaller garden cucumbers, sliced
1/2 medium red onion, thinly sliced
2 avocados, peeled, pitted and sliced
1 cup corn kernels (from fresh cobs or canned, drained corn)
1 medium Romaine lettuce (5 to 6 cups, chopped)
For the Cajun shrimp:
2 Tbsps. unsalted butter
1 lb. large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tsp. Cajun spice
2 cloves garlic, pressed
pinch of salt
For the Zesty Cilantro Lemon Dressing:
3 Tbsps. olive oil (mild or extra virgin)
juice of 1 large lemon (or 1 lime)
1/2 bunch cilantro (1/2 cup chopped)
1 tsp. sea salt or 3/4 tsp. table salt
1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
Place shrimp in a medium bowl, sprinkle with 1 tsp. Cajun spice, 2 pressed garlic cloves and a pinch of salt and stir to combine.
Heat a large non-stick pan over medium high heat. Swirl in 2 Tbsps. butter. Once butter stops sizzling, add shrimp in a single layer and sauté about 2 minutes without disturbing. Flip shrimp over and sauté another minute or just until cooked through. Don’t overcook shrimp or they can become rubbery. Remove to a plate and set aside to cool.
Chop, rinse and spin dry Romaine lettuce. Line the bottom of a large salad platter/bowl with 5 to 6 cups of chopped Romaine lettuce. Add remaining salad ingredients and shrimp in rows on top of the Romaine.
To make the dressing, in a small bowl whisk together dressing ingredients. Drizzle dressing over the salad then toss to combine and serve.
—
If you ever shop at Sam’s Club and purchase the boneless, skinless chicken breasts you notice how big they are. I always cut them into strips or in half. I found the perfect recipe to use these chicken breast. I actually made them and individually wrapped them and froze them to cook later in the oven.
Asparagus
Stuffed Chicken
Ingredients:
3 large chicken breast
1 Tbsp. lemon zest
salt and pepper
9 to 12 asparagus stalks, trimmed
3 slices Provolone cheese
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. paprika
1 Tbsp. olive oil
Directions:
Cut the chicken breast in half length-wise, leaving it intact on one side (creating a pocket to stuff). Season the inside of the chicken breast with salt and pepper and a pinch of lemon zest. Lay the Provolone cheese and 3 to 4 stalks of asparagus in the center of each chicken breast and fold over enclosing the filling.
Season the outside of the chicken breast with salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika. Heat a large oven-safe skillet (cast iron if you have one) over medium high heat and add the 1 Tbsp. of olive oil, swirling around to coat the bottom of the skillet. Cook the chicken top-side down 3 to 5 minutes until chicken easily releases from the pan and is golden brown on top. Flip the chicken over and cook an additional 3 to 5 minutes to sear the bottom side.
Carefully cover the skillet with foil and place in the preheated oven. Bake for an additional 15 minutes or until internal temperature of the chicken reaches 155 degrees. Carefully remove the skillet from the oven and let sit covered for about 5 minutes.
—
A quick and easy dessert that the kids will love and you can make in just a few minutes I promise will be a winner among your kids if they like coconut, chocolate and nuts. You can take out the coconut and put something else, but I love the coconut myself.
Coconut Pecan
Cookie Bars
Ingredients:
1/2 cup butter
1 1/2 cups crushed Graham cracker crumbs
1 can Eagle Brand milk
1 cup coconut flakes
1 cup chocolate chips
1 cup pecans
Directions:
Melt butter in microwave then pour into a 9x9-inch square pan. Sprinkle Graham cracker crumbs over the butter. Evenly pour the Eagle Brand milk over the crumbs. Then sprinkle on the coconut, chocolate chips and pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Let pan completely cool before removing bars.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
