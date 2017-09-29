Football: Landis, Bulldoggs pull away from Wildcats in 56-14 rout

Moving the football had not been an issue the past two weeks for Winder-Barrow but because of turnovers, finishing drives had.
It wasn’t a problem Friday night, though. Senior quarterback Brock Landis ran for four touchdowns and added another through the air as the Bulldoggs cruised to a 56-14 blowout win over crosstown rival Apalachee in both teams’ GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
Winder-Barrow won its fifth straight “Battle of Barrow” over the Wildcats and now leads the all-time series 8-6. The win also gives the Bulldoggs their first 6-0 start since 1989.
“It’s nice. It’s county bragging rights, particularly for our fans and student body, but the biggest thing for us is being 1-0 in the region,” Bulldoggs coach Heath Webb said. “We put a renewed sense of emphasis this week on ball security and valuing the ball. I’m really proud of our players for buying into that and for showing up and playing sharp, playing clean, playing physical and having a complete game in all three phases.”
“It’s really nice to beat those guys,” Landis added. “They’re our big rival so anytime you can put a big whooping on them, it’s a good thing. Being 5-0 didn’t really matter for us, but 1-0 in the region is a big thing. We had a good week of practice. We knew what we wanted to do and we did it.”
While the Bulldoggs, who had turned it over four times each in 17-14 wins over Loganville and North Oconee, only coughed it up once Friday, they created two of their own that helped swing the direction of the game early.
On the opening possession of the night, junior defensive back Ryan Mayard stepped into an AJ Forbing pass for an interception and returned it 33 yards for a score to put the Bulldoggs up 7-0 with 9:18 left in the first quarter.
Forbing, though, responded on the Wildcats’ next drive, faking a handoff and running around the left end and down the sideline untouched for a 45-yard touchdown. With a struggling kicking game, the Wildcats (1-5, 0-1 region) opted to go for a two-point conversion and Lorenzo Stephenson ran it in to give his team an 8-7 lead with 5:57 left in the first.
“(Forbing) is going to bounce back. He doesn’t get too up or too down,” Apalachee coach Steve Sims said of the sophomore. “That’s going to serve him well in the future. He made a few mistakes tonight, but he’s going to be a good one. We’ve got a lot of young guys playing and on defense we had a lot of sophomores in the secondary, which is just not a good matchup against this team with a good quarterback and an offense that can spread the field.”
Because of that “good quarterback,” Apalachee’s lead was short-lived. On their first offensive drive of the game, the Bulldoggs marched 75 yards on 10 plays. After three big gains of more than 15 yards, Landis called his own number and ran in from 7 yards out to put the Bulldoggs up 14-8.
Landis, an NCAA Division I prospect known more for his arm, was solid again in the passing game — throwing for 135 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-16 passing — but he really got it done with his legs, carrying the ball 17 times for 153 yards and four scores.
“If you pull up the recruiting databases, he’s listed as a pro-style passer, and I’ve contended all along that he is a dual-threat guy,” Webb said of Landis. “He’s got great speed and good decision making with the ball in the open field.”
After the Bulldoggs jumped back out in front, Apalachee surrendered another costly turnover when Stephenson returned the ensuing kickoff to near midfield but fumbled on the play. Sterling Sumpter came up with the loose ball and the Bulldoggs went right to work, needing just seven plays to travel the 50 yards for another score. After Landis hit Jaidon Turner on a 25-yard pass on fourth down that took the ball down to the 5, Landis ran it in again to push the lead to 21-8.
After the Wildcats went three and out, the Bulldoggs tacked on a five-play scoring drive, capped by a 40-yard lob over the middle from Landis to Tyreek Perkins to make it 28-8.
Apalachee got a break of its own late in the half when Jamar Mack fumbled after a long run, giving the Wildcats the ball at their 24 with 3:47 left. On 3rd-and-13, Forbing hit AJ Millbrooks for a 24-yard completion up at the 45, and a 48-yard screen pass to Stephenson took the ball down to the 5. Stephenson plowed in from a yard out three plays later to cut the deficit to 28-14 heading into the half.
Any momentum the Wildcats may have gained from that good fortune died quickly, though.
The Bulldoggs scored on each of their first four possessions to start the second half to bust it wide-open. Landis had two more touchdown runs of 30 and 27 yards, while Mack raced for a 37-yard touchdown untouched and Sumpter added a 5-yard score on the ground.
“What was most important was that first scoring drive,” Webb said. “We said coming out of the locker room we wanted to play fast. We played fast and scored in a minute and a half, and I think that really set the tone for the rest of the ballgame.
“I’m really proud of our players for stepping on the gas from there and not just accepting a 21-point lead.”
It was a huge offensive night for the Bulldoggs, who tallied just under 500 yards — including more than 350 on the ground. In addition to Landis’ star performance, Mack added 98 rushing yards on just 10 carries.
“We played hard and did a decent job in the first half,” Sims said. “If we don’t turn the ball over, maybe it’s only 21-14 or even 14-14 at the half and we feel a little better about ourselves. The kids were excited for the second half, but they scored early in the half there and we just let it get away from us. The quarterback is so big and dangerous in the open field and they’ve got some good running backs who can squirt through.
“We just didn’t do a very good job of tackling tonight, and that’s kind of what we’re dealing with this year. We’ve got to start figuring out how to slow people down on defense so maybe we get a chance to get a couple wins down the road.”
Both teams will be back in action next week with the Bulldoggs traveling to Lanier and the Wildcats hosting Dacula.
—
A 8 6 0 0 — 14
W 21 7 21 7 — 56
W—Ryan Mayard 33 interception return (Harlin Brown kick)
A—AJ Forbing 45 run (Lorenzo Stephenson run)
W—Brock Landis 7 run (Brown kick)
W—Landis 5 run (Brown kick)
W—Landis 40 pass to Tyreek Perkins (Brown kick)
A—Stephenson 1 run (pass failed)
W—Landis 30 run (Brown kick)
W—Jamar Mack 37 run (Brown kick)
W—Sterling Sumpter 5 run (Brown kick)
W—Landis 27 run (Brown kick)
