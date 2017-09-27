No injuries in small plane crash at Barrow County airport

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, September 27. 2017
Comments (0)
A small plane crashed at the Barrow County Airport shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, but no injuries were reported, according to Capt. Scott Dakin of Barrow County Emergency Services.
Dakin said the small single prop plane was found in the wood line of a pasture across the street from the airport on Ga. 82.
Firefighters from Stations 1, 6 and 7 responded to the incident. The pilot had no complaint of injuries and was the only person on the plane when it went down. The plane suffered extensive damage from the crash. The scene was secured by deputies with Barrow County Sheriff’s Office until the Federal Aviation Administration could arrive to investigate the crash.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.