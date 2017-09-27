Football: Bulldoggs, Wildcats kick off ‘new’ season in region opener

To this point, the seasons for the Winder-Barrow and Apalachee football teams have taken different directions.
The veteran Bulldoggs are 5-0 and ranked for the first time since 1993, while the Wildcats have struggled with youth, inexperience and injuries on the way to a 1-4 start.
But none of that means much as far as playoff implications are concerned, which is the message the coaches of both teams are preaching to their players as the Wildcats get set to visit the Bulldoggs on Friday for the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener.
“We’re just trying to hit the reset button and get our guys to understand it’s a brand-new season,” said Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb, whose team is ranked eighth in Class AAAAAA in this week’s Georgia High School Football Daily poll. The Bulldoggs will be seeking their first 6-0 start since 1989 when they started 10-1 before falling in the region playoffs.
“Other than bragging rights and that sort of thing, 5-0 doesn’t mean much,” Webb said. “We’ve got to stay focused and correct some things. It’s a second chance of sorts and we’re ready for it.”
Apalachee coach Steve Sims had similar thoughts.
“It’s a second season and we’re hoping to have a little more energy,” Sims said. “We’re changing up practice a little bit this week and getting the kids’ attention. The first half didn’t turn out as well for us as we had hoped, but I think maybe we’ll be a little healthier coming forward.
“And facing Winder, we know the kids will be jacked up Friday.”
Motivation shouldn’t be an issue for either team when the Wildcats and Bulldoggs meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at W. Clair Harris Stadium for the 14th installment of the “Battle of Barrow.”
The Bulldoggs lead the all-time series, which began in 2004, 7-6, but things have swung back and forth.
After Winder-Barrow won three of the first four meetings, the Wildcats reeled off five straight wins but the Bulldoggs have roared back with four consecutive victories heading into Friday.
Judging by their records, Winder-Barrow would be considered a heavy favorite, but that was largely the case last year and the Bulldoggs had to hang on late for a 28-21 win at Apalachee.
“I expect a dogfight from those guys,” Webb said.
“They don’t want to lose to us and have to go the next year hearing they lost to Winder. We know we’ll get their best game. We always do. I have a lot of respect for those players and for the way they play the game. Every time we’ve seen them in person, they’ve been fighting like mad. We expect a tough, competitive ballgame.”
“Our guys know it’s a big game,” Sims added. “It’s a big event for Barrow County. It’s a really cool atmosphere, one of the better ones I’ve been around. I expect both teams will be ready to go.”
See the full story in the Sept. 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
