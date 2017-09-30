Bennett: Pumpkin spice everything

Turn on the television or log in to social media, and you’ll be bombarded with talk about athletes protesting the national anthem.
Everyone’s talking about it. I have (and have voiced) my opinion on the matter, and I’m sure you have, too.
Seems what started out as the sincere wish of one player to protest something important to him has become a personal issue between players and President Trump.
A showdown, of sorts.
I’d like to say I’m just done with it, but I’m sure I’ll get on my soap box about it again before it’s all over with.
It seems like our world has just gone crazy.
Listening to the news brings stories of natural disasters in the wake of hurricanes, resulting floods, earthquakes, more hurricanes out in the ocean, and the threat of a mysterious star colliding with Earth on Sept. 23. Biblical prophecy has always fascinated me, and I’ve followed several story lines over the years that would weave together “proof” of a certain date being The Big Day.
I don’t personally believe that any man will know the exact time, but I find their research, and the (sometimes) scientific “evidence” behind it, to be interesting. There’s never a dull moment these days, and while there are serious matters all around us, I’m wishing I could just step away from it all for a little while.
Pour myself a cup of steaming pumpkin spice-flavored coffee, and munch on a pumpkin-spice bagel.
Autumn is my most favorite time of the year, and I’m so looking forward to cooler temperatures and pumpkin-spice everything.
Well, maybe not pumpkin-spice M&Ms or potato chips, but I sure do love those muffins and Little Debbie cakes!
And my good friend Becky Wages Gaines sent me a recipe for pumpkin butter! Yum!
In a couple of weeks, I’ll be headed to my brother’s farm in the mountains, where we’ll grill some food, sit around a bonfire, make some music, launch sky lanterns, and visit with friends.
This is the official beginning of autumn for me — wrapped in a warm blanket, gazing at the stars, and listening to the happy sounds of friendly conversations and laughter.
Far away from the television and internet, it’s easy to relax and enjoy an afternoon and evening away from all the craziness… where pumpkin-spice coffee tastes even better.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Pumpkin spice everything
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)