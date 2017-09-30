Holloway: Experiment with container gardens this fall

My family and I recently moved to Barrow County, and while books and clothes and furniture have come with us and are (somewhat) unpacked, what we couldn’t bring with us (believe me, I tried) was our garden.
Fall is a wonderful time to garden in Georgia, and I have been dreadfully pouty about the loss of my garden when I have visions of crunchy carrots and greens galore. Because of this mindset, I was quick to snap up vegetable transplants from the Sims Academy plant sale and carry them home to two small eager helpers, and a head gardener that raised his eyebrows at more plants, but obligingly oversaw planting.
Since we don’t yet have garden beds at our new house, we potted up Swiss chard, kale, and a few pansies in an assortment of decorative and some not-so-decorative pots, and placed them in a sunny spot off the patio. Doodle carefully removed the transplants from the pots, which has become her special garden task, and Little Bit toddled around, carrying plant packs back and forth and putting random handfuls of pine straw in pots with a great sense of purpose. The result is a small but promising container garden that will add fresh veggies to our weekly meals for months to come, and a fun family activity for a Saturday afternoon.
Container gardens truly are a wonderful thing, and work for a variety of situations. If you are new to gardening, container gardens are a great way to get started with minimal investment, and are particularly kid friendly. For renters, or those who otherwise have limited space, containers may make more sense than an in-ground bed. These type gardens are also great for seniors who have decreased mobility, but still want to spend time gardening outdoors. And generally, like many of us, container gardens might be a bit more manageable when you are balancing work, family, and never-ending mountains of laundry and dishes (or is that just me?).
I especially recommend container gardens for fall. Unlike many summer vegetables that quickly outgrow pots, fall greens are well sized for containers. Root vegetables such as carrots, radish, and beets can be difficult to grow in clay soils, but potting soils allow roots to grow freely. Consider incorporating herbs and seasonal color to make plantings both functional and attractive.
To create your container garden, start your light. Make sure you have a spot that receives enough light to grow an adequate harvest. Eight hours of sunlight is recommended for most vegetables, but for greens, you can squeeze by with six.
Next, you are ready for your containers. There is an abundance of decorative options along with your standard terra cotta at most home improvement stores, and many of them are being marked down this time of year (go savings). Of course, you can also get creative with containers; colanders, wheelbarrows, and halved milk jugs will do (go reduce, reuse, recycle). The most important thing is that your container has drainage holes, and is deep enough to support a healthy root system. Larger pots will also require less frequent watering.
A quality potting soil is best for containers because of the drainage it provides. However, potting soil can quickly become expensive if your container garden is expansive. If filling a large amount of containers, make your own potting mix with 50-75 percent top soil amended with 25-50 percent compost.
Now you are ready to plant! Keep in mind recommended spacing. Planting too many plants in each container will cause them to compete for needed nutrients, and you will have a smaller harvest. You can find recommended spacing on seed packets, plant tags, or the UGA Extension vegetable planting chart. We are already past planting dates for some fall crops, but there is still time to sneak in a fall garden, and it is just now time to begin planting season color such as violas and snapdragons. For best results at this point in the season, plant vegetable starts rather than seeds.
For more information on container gardens, contact me at the Barrow County Extension office.
—
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
Holloway: Experiment with container gardens this fall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)