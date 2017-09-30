Jacks: More favorite casseroles

I sure am glad our little towns in the area survived the storms and only had minor damage. I watched the City of Winder come together and help each other clean up fallen trees and restore neighborhoods back to normal.
You would hope all small towns would come together and do this.
I witnessed the exact opposite in the City of Statham. You would think with the city expecting lots of out-of-town visitors they would want the city looking good, but Broad Street looked like the storm had just hit. Residents had piled limbs and trees that had fallen during the storm and this past week they were still laying there.
Where is the pride of those in charge of this small city? I will have to say that one lady from Statham that serves on the city council worked hard to make the Sunflower Festival a success. Betty Lyle has been doing this for several years and continues to do a great job of organizing the festival. She put a lot of hours and hard work into making it another success.
Recently I was asked to please submit some recipes for some good casseroles. I find casseroles are dishes you can make ahead, freeze and grab when you have a busy schedule and don’t have time to cook a good meal. These come in handy and are much better for your family than fast foods.
BLT Mac and Cheese
Ingredients:
1 loaf (32 oz. box) Velveeta original cheese, cut into large cubes
1/4 cup butter
4 cups milk (1 quart)
1 pkg. (16 oz.) elbow macaroni
2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (8 oz.)
2 cups small cherry tomatoes
1 bag (9 oz.) fresh spinach
1 lb. bacon, crisply cooked, crumbled
1 cup plain or Italian style pano crispy breadcrumbs
Directions:
In a large microwave safe bowl, place cheese cubes, milk and butter. Microwave uncovered on high 8-10 minutes. Stir with whisk; microwave on high 4 minutes longer. Stir again. Repeat microwaving until all cheese is melted and mixture is smooth, for about 15 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook macaroni in boiling salted water 3 minutes less than directed on box (macaroni should be firm). Drain; place in 4-quart glass baking dish. Pour melted cheese sauce over macaroni; mix well. Stir in shredded cheese, tomatoes and spinach. Cover the dish with foil; bake for 30 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle bacon and breadcrumbs evenly over top. Bake 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool at least 10 minutes before serving.
Everyone’s favorite tater tots taste better in this casserole layered with sour cream-enriched chicken, smoky bacon bits and lots of cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Tater Tots Casserole
Ingredients.
1 tsp. oil
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 can (10.5 oz.) condensed cream of chicken soup
1 cup sour cream
2 cups Colby Jack cheese blend
1 pkg. (1 oz.) ranch dressing & seasoning mix
1/4 tsp. pepper
3 cups shredded, cooked chicken
1 bag (32 oz.) tater tots frozen potatoes
1/2 cup chopped, cooked bacon
1/2 cup chopped tomatoes
1/2 cup sliced scallions
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat 13x9-inch (3 quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.
In a non-stick skillet, heat oil over med heat. Add onion; cook 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. In a medium bowl, stir onion, condensed soup, sour cream, 1 cup cheese, milk, 2 Tbsps. dressing mix and pepper until mixed well; stir in chicken. Place half of frozen potatoes in single layer on bottom of baking dish. Spoon and spread chicken mixture over potatoes; sprinkle with 1/4 cup bacon. In a large re-sealable food storage plastic bag, add remaining potatoes with remaining dressing mix; seal and shake bag to coat. Arrange on top of casserole. Bake 40 minutes; top casserole with remaining cup of cheese and 1/4 cup of bacon. Bake 10-15 minutes or until cheese is melted and potatoes are lightly browned. Top with tomatoes and scallions.
This chunky chicken and veggie casserole is easier than making pot pie, but just as good.
Chicken Noodle
Casserole
Ingredients:
12 oz. uncooked, wide egg noodles
1/4 cup butter
1 cup finely chopped celery
1 cup finely chopped onion
1 cup finely chopped carrots
2 cloves garlic finely chopped
3 cups chicken broth
1 tsp. dried thyme
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup heavy cream
3 cups shredded, cooked chicken
1/2 cup Italian style pinko crispy crumbs
2 Tbsps. grated Parmesan cheese
Chopped Italian parsley, optional
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat bottom and sides of 13x9-inch (3 quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cook and drain egg noodles as directed on package. In a 12-inch non-stick skillet, melt 2 Tbsps. butter over medium-high heat. Add celery, onion, carrots and garlic; cook 6-7 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add 2 1/2 cups chicken broth, thyme, salt and pepper to skillet; heat to boiling. In small measuring cup, beat remaining 1/2 cup chicken broth and flour with whisk. Stir into hot chicken broth mixture in skillet. Simmer and stir 1-2 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly. Remove from heat; stir in heavy cream and shredded chicken. Add cooked egg noodles to baking dish; stir chicken mixture until mixed well; cover. Bake 30-35 minutes or until casserole is heated through. Meanwhile in an 8-inch non-stick skillet, melt remaining 2 Tbsps. butter over medium heat. Add breadcrumbs; cook 3-4 minutes, stirring often, until golden brown. Remove from heat; stir in Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle over baked Casserole. Garnish with parsley before serving.
Whether you serve it at a potluck or at dinner tonight, this cheesy, meaty spaghetti casserole will have everyone asking for seconds.
Million-Dollar
Spaghetti Casserole
Ingredients:
1 lb. uncooked spaghetti
4 eggs
1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup butter, cut into chunks
1 container (8 oz.) cottage cheese
1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
1 lb. ground beef
1 jar (25.5 oz.) tomato basil pasta sauce
1/4 cup heavy cream
8 oz. mozzarella cheese, shredded or sliced
Fresh basil leaves, optional
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cook spaghetti to al dente as directed on package. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl beat eggs, parsley and Parmesan cheese with a whisk. Drain spaghetti; return to hot pot. Add butter and egg mixture to spaghetti and quickly toss until evenly coated and eggs have formed a sauce. Add mixture to the baking dish. Add cottage cheese and cream cheese to same pot; mix until combined. Pour cheese mixture over spaghetti mixture, spreading in an even layer. Heat a 10-inch skillet over medium heat and brown beef, 5-8 minutes; drain. Remove from heat: stir in pasta sauce and heavy cream. Spread mixture over cheese layer then sprinkle with Mozzarella cheese. Place baking dish on large rimmed baking sheet. Bake 30-45 minutes or until cheese is melted and lightly browned. Cool 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with basil.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: More favorite casseroles
