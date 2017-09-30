Bridgeman: President needs to understand history

“America isn’t easy. America is advanced citizenship. You gotta want it bad, ’cause it’s gonna put up a fight. It’s gonna say, “You want free speech? Let’s see you acknowledge a man whose words make your blood boil, who’s standing center stage and advocating at the top of his lungs that which you would spend a lifetime opposing at the top of yours. You want to claim this land as the land of the free? Then the symbol of your country can’t just be a flag; the symbol also has to be one of its citizens exercising his right to burn that flag in protest. Show me that, defend that, celebrate that in your classrooms. Then, you can stand up and sing about the “land of the free.”
Michael Douglas as Andrew Shepherd in The American President
I’m guessing since he is not a fan – or even aware of – history, Donald Trump might appreciate the above better than a dissertation about the formation and foundation of the First Amendment and the Bill of Rights.
It’s from a movie and that’s more in his arena, I expect.
Trump should express his views about the flag, NFL players kneeling while the National Anthem is played, the ruler of Korea, candidates in Alabama, taxes, health care and anything else that is on his mind. Those are his rights under the First Amendment of the Constitution.
As I have told readers of papers before, you don’t have to be rational or right to have opinions. You have that right just because you exist. Trump, too. And I haven’t seen or heard anyone in the public arena who is wrong or lies more often than he does.
He has that right. I want him to have it. I want him to exercise his right.
I’ll exercise mine to say he is wrong and knows little about this country and its freedoms.
I’m not a big fan of LeBron James. But his comment about Trump was pretty close to perfect.
A trip to the White House, he said, used to be a big honor — until Trump showed up. I got to make two trips to the White House. Both were impressive. I was very much the country bumpkin gone to the big city.
(For years, I had a picture of me shaking hands with Richard Nixon. I kept it because he is unique — the only president ever to resign from office. I saw and heard Reagan speak. He was very impressive. He’s a helluva speaker, and I agreed with very little he said.)
Nor am I a big fan of Colin Kaepernick, especially as a quarterback. But he is better than a lot of those currently on contract as quarterbacks. I liked him better after he thought it necessary to demonstrate his belief that the U.S. is not fair to black citizens.
I am a big fan of Steph Curry, and I envy his basketball brilliance.
Pardon my indulgence.
I remember a Vietnam war protest at the University of Tennessee. It was about 1970. Jimmy Baxter, who was the student body president, was speaking. He had a large Afro, was a big guy and intimidating.
He was my image of a Black Panther. I never knew or saw a member of that group. He railed against the UT administration and the war.
Maybe six or seven years later I covered Baxter as a prosecutor when he was an assistant U.S. attorney for eastern Tennessee. He looked much different in his three-piece suit as he prosecuted drug dealers.
Protests were a daily thing for a short portion of my life. I was not in them nor did I lead them.
I watched mostly. Occasionally, I trailed along the edges of them. I sympathized with much of what I heard.
I heard George Wallace in 1968 and Dick Gregory in the early 1970s. I felt like a distinct minority at both events.
Both were exercising their rights to free speech as part of the First Amendment.
I wish our president would read some history.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
