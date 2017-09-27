Volleyball: Wildcats sweep region matches against Winder-Barrow, Lanier

Apalachee High School’s volleyball team earned two more GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA wins Tuesday night but will still likely be the second seed for the upcoming area tournament.
The Volley Cats defeated Winder-Barrow 2-0 (25-23, 25-18) and Lanier (25-20, 26-24) to improve to 6-2 in area play and 23-19 overall. The Volley Doggs, who also were defeated by Gainesville Tuesday night, are now 3-5 in area play and 26-18 overall.
“These were good wins for us,” AHS coach Joey Alfonso said.
“We will still probably finish second. Gainesville is undefeated (in area) so there is no way we can catch them. We are a young team this year but we are continuing to get better. We have pushed this group as much as we have any team. It would be great if we can get back into the state tournament.”
The Volley Cats received strong play in both of Tuesday’s wins from Ellie Alfonso, Nakia Hooks, Olivia Swift, Lizzie Niles and Katie Crocker.
AHS never trailed in either game against WBHS, jumping out to a 16-7 lead in game one and a 7-0 advantage in game two.
In the match with Lanier, the Volley Cats never trailed in game one but game two saw the teams tied 17-17 and remain close until the end.
The Volley Dogs trailed Gainesville 19-18 in game one before being outscoring 6-1 down the stretch. Winder-Barrow and Gainesville were tied 23-23 in game two before the Lady Elephants squeaked out a two-point victory.
“We are making progress,” Volley Doggs coach David Rows said. “We have played well at times this season. We faced two quality opponents tonight.”
Payton Mitchell made several plays at the net for WBHS in Tuesday’s matches.
Alfonso said AHS and WBHS will likely meet again in the area tournament.
“It’s always tough when we face Winder-Barrow,” he said. “It was tough tonight and I know it will be when we face them again.”
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow will both play region matches at Dacula on Thursday and the Wildcats also have a playdate at Monroe Area scheduled for Saturday.
The area tournament will be held at Winder-Barrow, starting with the quarterfinals on Oct. 5 and the semifinals and finals on Oct. 7.
