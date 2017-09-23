Football: Bulldoggs hold off North Oconee despite another sloppy performance

BOGART — After Friday night’s barnburner against North Oconee, Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb took a seat on the bench and let out a huge sigh of relief.
“I feel like I just played,” said Webb, whose team had just narrowly avoided an upset loss for the second consecutive week, defeating the Titans 17-14.
The win gave ninth-ranked Winder-Barrow its first 5-0 start since 1993, when the Bulldoggs went 11-3 and reached the state semifinals, but it came about as sloppily as possible. For the second straight game, the Bulldoggs, who escaped with a 17-14 win at winless Loganville a week ago, committed four turnovers and were penalized several times.
The game wasn’t firmly in Winder-Barrow’s hands until Trace Wells cleanly fielded an onside kick by North Oconee with 1:49 remaining after a Titan touchdown had just trimmed the Bulldoggs’ lead to 3 points.
“We’re not playing really well right now and it’s disappointing,” Webb said. “I think that maybe being 3-0 got to our heads a little bit and we thought we were good. We look at people’s records and assume we’re going to roll through them because of what their records say and football doesn’t work that way.
“I guess we did enough, but we’re not playing up to our standards.”
The turnover monster reared its ugly head early. After holding North Oconee to a three-and-out on the opening possession of the game, the Bulldoggs got the ball at midfield but fumbled a few plays later.
From there, the Titans (1-4) went on a 66-yard scoring march. Turner Daniel hit Jermaine Browner for a 37-yard pass down to the Bulldogg 18, and Adam Weynand capped the drive with a 6-yard run to give the Titans an early 7-0 advantage.
After both teams exchanged punts, Winder-Barrow got a seemingly big play when Brock Landis connected with Wells on a 46-yard pass. However, Wells, who appeared to hit the ground, knocking the ball loose, was ruled to have fumbled and the Titans regained possession.
“You just can’t operate that way,” Webb said. “We’re putting good things together, but we’re just not holding onto the ball or we’re being irresponsible with it. We’ve got to get it cleaned up and ultimately, that’s on me.”
On the ensuing drive, though, the Bulldoggs came up with their own defensive play as Aaron Bagley intercepted a pass and returned it to the North Oconee 24 on the final play of the first quarter. Jamar Mack’s 1-yard touchdown run then tied it with 9:49 left in the half.
With the score still 7-7 at halftime, the Bulldoggs got the ball at their 23 to start the second half and mounted an impressive drive that culminated in a 28-yard field goal by Harlin Brown to put Winder-Barrow up 10-7.
The most critical sequence of the game came at the start of the fourth quarter. Facing a 4th-and-1 from the Winder-Barrow 5 on the first play of the fourth, the Titans opted to go for it rather than attempt a game-tying field goal. The move backfired as Deondre Millwood snuffed out the running play, giving the ball back to the Bulldoggs.
On the next drive, Landis attempted to hurdle a player and was instead picked up and slammed to the ground by a host of North Oconee defenders. But the Titans were flagged for a personal foul on the play, and after protests from the North Oconee coaching staff, two additional unsportsmanlike penalties were called. That took the ball 45 yards all the way down to the Titan 26, and the Bulldoggs took advantage a few plays later when Landis scored on an 11-yard scamper to extend the lead to 10.
“That was obviously huge,” Webb said. “I’m proud of our kids for staying poised in that moment with how chippy it was getting, and because of the lengthy discussion between the officials, we were able to have a calm-yourself-down moment and get refocused.”
The Titans had their own struggles with turnovers Friday, fumbling it away three times well inside Winder-Barrow territory. The final one came at the Bulldogg 29 with 3:27 remaining — just one play after Daniel had completed a 39-yard pass to DJ DeFabio down to the 16 to give North Oconee new life.
Winder-Barrow’s defensive line turned in yet another strong performance with junior defensive end Logan Cash and company continuing to bully their way through the opposing offensive line.
“I’m pleased with the way our defense is playing, but we keep putting them in bad situations,” Webb said. “Most of the time we’re responding to that, but we’re going to start seeing some really good football teams and if we keep putting them in those bad situations, bad things are going to happen.”
The Bulldoggs will now look to clean up their miscues ahead of next week’s GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener against crosstown rival Apalachee at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
“We’ve got to start over now,” Webb said. “Everyone is 0-0 at this point in time. It does not matter that we’re 5-0. That means zero. It’s not going to get any easier moving forward.”
—
W 0 7 3 7 — 17
N 7 0 0 7 — 14
N—Adam Weynand 6 run (John Bohler kick)
W—Jamar Mack 1 run (Harlin Brown kick)
W—Brown 28 FG
W—Brock Landis 11 run (Brown kick)
N—Turner Daniel 15 pass to Garrett Paxson (Bohler kick)
