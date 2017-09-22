MONROE –Apalachee High School’s football team was washed away by the Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes Friday night in a 42-0 road loss.
The Purple Hurricanes continue to be perhaps the surprise team of northeast Georgia this fall as they improved to 5-0. AHS fell to 1-4 and will look to regroup for next week’s region opener against county rival Winder-Barrow.
Monroe Area took control of the game early scoring on six of its seven first half possessions. The Purple Hurricanes led 28-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime.
Apalachee’s best offensive play of the first half came on a 68-yard run by Lorenzo Stephenson on its third series. The Wildcats reached the Monroe Area 23-yard line on the drive but a holding penalty backed them beyond field goal range forcing a punt on fourth and 18.
“We weren’t ready to play tonight,” said AHS coach Steve Sims. “We have to be focused. We have a big game next week so we have to heal up and have a good week of practice.”
Sims said Monroe Area is a “good” team but noted that injuries to his squad made a difference in Friday’s matchup.
“They are good but we are banged up,” the Wildcat coach said. “They got on us quick. We have to figure some things out on defense. We moved the football OK here and there but didn’t cash in.
Monroe Area scored a touchdown on the first possession of the game on a drive which lasted six plays and covered 61 yards capped by a quarterback keeper from one yard out.
The Purple Hurricanes added scores on runs of 15 yards, 30 yards, two yards and 22 yard before closing out the first half on a 64-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the second quarter.
Monroe Area has quickly adjusted to new head coach Kevin Reach and his system. Reach arrived at MAHS this offseason after a successful head coaching stint at Collins Hill. He is no stranger to Walton County football having been a long-time assistant to Tommy Stringer at Loganville.
Football: Wildcats overwhelmed by Monroe Area 42-0
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry