The 7-4 victory by the Apalachee softball team Thursday against county rival Winder-Barrow clinched the regular-season region title for the Wildcats.
Freshman Emily Hodnett pitched a complete game for AHS (12-10, 8-1 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA), throwing 117 pitches and striking out six batters. Hodnett was also 2-for4 at the plate while driving in two runs. Teammate Alexis Griffith was 2-for-4 and had four stolen bases.
“It’s a good feeling,” said first-year AHS head coach Jessica Sinclair after wrapping up the regular season region title. “It has been a challenging week for us playing three games.
The Wildcats defeated region foes Habersham Central and Dacula earlier this week.
“Emily just keeps getting better,” Sinclair said of her standout freshman player.
AHS took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Madyson Coe had an RBI single to score Bri Bryson, who started the game with a leadoff single.
The Wildcats added another run in the top of the second when Kensley Kraus grounded out to third, allowing Griffith to score.
AHS moved in front 4-0 after the top of the third on a sacrifice fly by Grace Hedges and an RBI single by Nicole Trammell.
WBHS stayed in the game in the bottom of the third on a two-run homer by Bekah Freeman. Emily Ferguson, who had walked earlier in the inning, also scored on the homer.
Apalachee responded with three runs in the top of the fourth as Kraus scored when Coe reached on an error. Hodnett then drove in Madison Hubler and Bryson with a single.
The Bulldoggs pushed two runs across in the bottom of the fourth as Emily Elrod grounded out to short, allowing Karli Whitaker to cross home, and Ferguson’s bunt single resulted in another run.
Ferguson finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI for WBHS while Berry was 2-for-3.
Bryson was 1-for-3 with two walks for AHS and also scored two runs. Coe had a pair of hits and an RBI while Trammell was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Kraus was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
While pleased the regular season title, Sinclair said her team has more to accomplish.
“We have bigger goals in front of us,” the coach said. “This does set us up for the postseason though.”
WBHS (13-10, 6-3) will close out its region schedule Tuesday at home against Dacula at 5:55 p.m. The Falcons, who are 5-2 in the region, beat the Bulldoggs 9-0 earlier this season and the Bulldoggs will need a win to have a shot at clinching the No. 2 seed in the region tournament and an automatic state playoff berth.
AHS has one final region game on Tuesday at Lanier in a rematch against the lone 8-AAAAAA team to defeat the Lady Wildcats this season. AHS will then play non-region foe Oglethorpe County Wednesday for Senior Night at 5:30 p.m.
