Needing a win to stay in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA race, the Winder-Barrow High School softball team was able to hold off visiting Habersham Central High School 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Bulldoggs (13-9, 6-2 region) followed that performance up with a 9-3 win at Gainesville on Tuesday and now trail Apalachee (11-10, 7-1) by a game for first place in the region. The two teams will face each other 5:55 p.m. Thursday at Winder-Barrow. The Wildcats won the first meeting between the two teams, 7-0 on Sept. 6.
Winder-Barrow is a game ahead of Dacula (4-2 region), but the Falcons hold the tiebreaker in the loss column after their 9-0 win over the Bulldoggs on Sept. 7. The teams will meet again Sept. 26 in Winder.
Rose Johnson went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for the Bulldoggs on Monday, allowing seven hits while striking out two, and Alexis Berry delivered a 2-for-3 performance at the plate. The Doggs scored runs in the second, third and fifth innings to edge the Raiders.
See the full story in the Sept. 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
