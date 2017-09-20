Football: After blowout loss, BCA looks to rebound against Dominion Christian

For the second straight season last week, Bethlehem Christian Academy’s football team played a consequential region game at home with playoff-positioning implications on the line and suffered a blowout loss.
But Knights coach Lance Fendley said Monday it’s no time for the Knights to feel sorry for themselves after taking a 54-6 drubbing at the hands of Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg.
“It was a second year in a row we had a chance to control our destiny, and we failed to get it done,” Fendley said. “(Trinity was) a very good football team as advertised. They were everything we thought they were going to be and we just didn’t play really good football.”
The Knights (4-2, 1-1 GISA Region 1-AAA) will have a chance to basically clinch a state playoff spot Friday night with a win over Dominion Christian in Marietta.
“We’ve got a chance to kind of get back in contention for one of those coveted home playoff spots,” Fendley said. “But we are going to be able to get over last week or continue to pout about it? If our guys have the character I believe they do, I think they’re going to bounce back.”
Dominion (1-4, 0-1), which BCA routed 53-0 last season, enters this week’s game on a two-game skid, including a 35-7 loss to Westminster School of Augusta last week. The teams have played two common opponents this year — Dominion’s lone win so far was a 26-15 triumph over Monsignor Donovan, which BCA blasted 69-15, and Dominion lost to Unity Prep 36-0 while BCA won 16-6.
While the matchup appears to favor BCA, Fendley said the Dominion Knights will present a challenge, adding they’ve become a more organized and balanced team under first-year coach Edmund Coley.
Junior wide receiver Stacey Walker is a key target in the spread offense, and senior running back Cam Jones will lead the ground attack. Dominion’s defense rotates between 3-4 and 4-3 looks and will likely seek to put plenty of pressure on BCA.
