If one is looking to find the most surprising high school football team in northeast Georgia this season, the Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes may very well qualify.
With a new head coach, Monroe Area has raced out to a 4-0 start after last Friday’s 38-14 victory against Madison County. Already the Purple Hurricanes had disposed of Loganville (24-14), Social Circle (49-24) and Walnut Grove (49-24) in intra-county matchups.
Led by new head coach Kevin Reach, Monroe Area welcomes Apalachee (1-3) this Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
For Wildcat head coach Steve Sims, the key to the Purple Hurricanes success in 2017 has been pretty simple.
“They have good players and are well coached,” Sims said.
“Defensively, they are very sound and don’t allow big plays. They have a strong defensive line and they are very athletic in the secondary.”
Coming off a 40-26 loss to Walnut Grove last week, AHS is working to find a way to stop Monroe Area’s momentum to this point in 2017.
“I’m not surprised they are doing well,” Sims said. “The coaching change seems to have worked. On the field their quarterback makes them go. He makes good decisions. Defensively, they aren’t going to get out of position.
In order to have a chance at victory this Friday, the Wildcats will need to play mistake free football.
“Ideally, we’d like to run the clock and control the number of possessions they have,” Sims said. “Defensively, we have to make them punt and try to win the field position game. We dug ourselves in an early hole last week and we have to avoid that.”
See the full story in the Sept. 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Wildcats on road against surprising Purple Hurricanes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry