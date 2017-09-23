Almand: Winter is Coming

Depending on the study, the percentage that genetics will play in your future health can be anywhere from 5-30 percent.
The take-home message from that range of statistics is that your physical health will be dictated in the high majority by your life choices, not what’s in your DNA. My contention is that regardless how the monetary configuration of Obamacare is ultimately designed, it will actually not be the solution long term. The following reinforces my contention.
Disturbing trends
A recent email came across my screen listing the top 10 causes of death and their percentage of change from 2005 to 2015 (source TNN). Upon reviewing the data, what I noticed is that the top nine are classified in one of two ways: either communicable or non-communicable. The definition of communicable is “capable of being transmitted.” Numbers 4, 5, 6 and 9 (pneumonia, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis and preterm birth) are communicable and account for 18 percent of the deaths.
Now let’s review the non-communicable list, which consists of the top three (heart attack, lung disease, stroke) and 7, 8 (diabetes and chronic kidney disease), totaling 40 percent of the total death count. So far, we are just looking at numbers but, here comes the revealing aspect of these two groups.
The communicable actors are all on the decline by 23 percent, 32 percent, 31 percent and 40 percent. Over that same 10-year span of collected data, the non-communicable list is increasing by 17 percent, 4 percent, 7 percent, 35 percent and 21 percent.
My point?
Those five non-communicables are “achieved” by means other than from the air, pests or fluids from the surrounding environment. What is this telling us about why we have a health crisis in America? By what means are these diseases being propagated? Take a closer look. The three key components being challenged by the top three are your heart, lungs and brain. Type 2 diabetes’ origin is from lifestyle choices. Kidney disease could be classified as being created the same way. Is the picture getting clearer now?
And it is?
Your heart and lungs are two members of the cardiovascular/cardiopulmonary triad. The third team associate is your circulatory system (veins, arteries, capillaries). What do you need to do to ensure their continued health? (I am now playing the theme music from Jeopardy.) You got it! Exercise!
The first step before starting a workout program is to consult with your doctor. Then, make sure your exercises include both cardio and resistance training. You’ve got to break a sweat. You’ve got to challenge yourself. And you’ve got to be consistent. You’ve heard me before talk about telling a 64-year-old client-to-be, “you’ve got 36 more years to exercise.”
Just a thought
What about your computer, i.e. your noggin, your think tank? How do you keep your brain functioning at a high level? Just like your heart, lungs and circulatory system need to be constantly tested, so too does your brain need continuous stimulation. Reading, puzzles, physical activity and personal interactions are positives and a step in the right direction. Can we say use it or lose it?
Also realize that the support system for the brain consists of everything below the neck. If the support system is compromised somewhere down the line (muscles, bones, heart, lungs, circulatory system), the body will suffer and, consequently, the brain will suffer.
Below the neck
What does the “below the neck” complex provide? Simply put: oxygen and nutrients. That’s pretty clear cut and yet very complex. Are your lungs functioning properly? Did you eat healthy today and the day before? Are you making good choices in terms of lifestyle (alcohol, smoking, etc.)?
And if you are physically impaired as it relates to your muscles, tendons, ligaments and bone structure, doesn’t it make sense that those stress related issues impact how you think, how you move, how you engage life. When you start losing your physical confidence, that inevitable slow decline begins to take hold both physically and mentally.
Quality deliveries
Minute-by-minute delivery of oxygen and nutrients distributed by a quality circulatory system is essential not only to the brain but to the rest of the entire body. And, as to nutrients, what is your level of commitment to eating healthy? Does dumping processed foods, soda and fast foods into your blood on a regular basis seem like shrewd decision making? Remember, our cells are constantly repairing, regenerating and rejuvenating, utilizing raw materials provided by ... what we choose to eat.
Poor circulation of the blood will compromise the continued health of all the cells in the body. As an example, one of the theories about cancer is that it is activated when the level of oxygen needed for the cells to perform their functions optimally drops below 60 percent. The precursor to having a brain malfunction will come over time mostly from poor decision making, not genetics.
The coming storm
Step back and look at the forest, not the trees. A very clear picture is being offered to us. Do you comprehend what the numbers are saying?
The list is telling us that our future health is going to be dictated in very large part by our day-to-day decisions over time. For those of us who have been following “Game of Thrones,” the theme of impending doom has been laced throughout the storylines.
Each season warned about the coming storm. In our own daily life, we are constantly being warned to take care of our health through websites, talk shows, conversations around the water cooler and the internet. Hopefully an understanding has been conveyed to you that your life choices are either the principal culprits or the primary benefactors.
“Winter is coming” to all who do not heed the warning.
Good luck and good health!
