Jacks: Pumpkin treats for the fall

What a week it has been.
All of the storms across the country at the beginning of the week brought much concern for all of us.
I consider myself lucky that nothing major happened at my house.
After the storm finally passed, the weather has finally settled and the warm weather is back. With that, I’m loving the Georgia games at night. I can’t remember Georgia having more than a game at night and this year all of the home games have been, including this Saturday against Mississippi State.
The Dawgs and the Falcons are playing my kind of football right now. Both are undefeated. This past weekend was my birthday weekend and I can’t think of a better place to celebrate it than at a Georgia game with a special friend.
—
While attending my grandson Tucker’s football game I had the opportunity to talk with one of his other grandmothers.
Tucker is blessed with several wonderful grandmothers.
Mrs. Linda Thurmond is one of these. She and I talk about my cooking column and she requested a recipe for something she had tasted that I make at Christmas. Rather than waiting until Christmas to share it I decided since it involved candy corn and it’s popular right now it would be a good time to share the recipe for Butterfinger Bites.
Butterfinger Bites
Ingredients:
2 cups candy corn
1 1/4 cups peanut butter
chocolate chips
Gulf wax
Directions:
Melt candy corn in microwave for 90 seconds.
Add peanut butter. Mix well. This has to be done quick before candy starts to harden.
Form into balls. Freeze for 15 minutes.
Melt about 1/3 block of Gulf wax in microwave for about 3 minutes. (I scrape mine and make it in ribbons so it melts faster). Add chocolate chips to a microwave safe mixing bowl. Pour melted wax on top. Melt in microwave at 50 percent power for 4 minutes. Use a fork to whip good - should be very creamy and not super thick. Dip balls in melted chocolate. Place on wax paper until chocolate and wax has hardened.
—
This time of the year my favorite flavor is pumpkin spice. Apparently, a lot of other people also like it. Last week when Krispy Creme introduced their Pumpkin Spice Donut you couldn’t get within a mile of the place.
It was packed with people wanting the donuts. I’m always looking for new recipes with this flavor and I think I have a few you will like.
Pumpkin
Crunch Cake
Ingredients:
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree
1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
4 eggs
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/4 tsp. ground ginger
pinch of cloves
1 tsp. salt
1/2-ish box yellow cake mix
1 cup chopped pecans
1 cup butter, melted
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with non-stick spray.
In a large bowl, beat together the pumpkin, milk, eggs, sugar and spices until well combined.
Pour into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the top with yellow cake mix, about a half box is all you need, but if you want it to be more “cakey” add more.
Sprinkle with chopped pecans. Pour melted butter evenly over the top of the cake. Bake for 60-70 minutes or until the top is lightly browned and the custard is set.
Serve warm or cold. Store in the refrigerator.
—
This recipe for pumpkin no-bake cookies is very much like my no bake chocolate cookies that is a family favorite. Very simple but good if you like pumpkin spice.
Pumpkin
No-bake Cookies
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup butter
2/3 cups milk
3.4 oz. pkg. pumpkin spice pudding mix, instant
1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3 1/2 cups rolled oats, quick cooking (old fashion oats)
Directions:
In a saucepan combine sugars, butter and milk. Bring to a boil.
Boil for 2 minutes.
Remove from heat and add in the pudding mix, stirring to combine completely. Add in pumpkin pie spice, vanilla and oats. Stir to combine and let stand for 5 minutes.
Drop by rounded Tbsp. onto waxed paper and allow to cool completely.
**Note: If it’s raining or humid there is a chance that the cookies will not set completely.
—
I made Pumpkin Delight at a Thanksgiving get together last year and wasn’t sure if anyone would like it so I made another flavor, also.
Well, needless to say, it was a hit and everyone was asking for the recipe. I was asked to print it again.
Pumpkin Delight
Ingredients:
1 cup flour
1/2 cup butter (softened)
1/2 cup plus 1/4 cup pecans, chopped
9 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
3 cups whipped topping, divided
2 1/2 cups milk
3 3.4 oz. boxes white chocolate or vanilla instant pudding mix
1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin puree
1 tsp. pumpkin spice flavoring
Directions:
Layer 1: Mix flour, butter and 1/2 cup pecans together. Press into a sprayed 9x9 or 9x13-inch pan. (If you would like more crust add an additional 1/2 cup flour, 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup chopped pecans.) Bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees then remove and let cool.
Layer 2: Blend cream cheese and powdered sugar.
Add 1 cup of the whipped topping then spread over cooled crust.
Layer 3: Mix milk, pudding mix, canned pumpkin puree and 1 cup whipped topping until smooth.
Spread over top of layer 2.
Layer 4: Spread remaining 1 cup of whipped topping and sprinkle with pecans.
Let chill for 3 hours or until set.
—
One of my favorite things to make is truffles. Pumpkin can be used to make some great tasting ones.
I have friends who tell me they don’t like pumpkin but love my truffles. They are good and very addictive.
Pumpkin
Spice Truffles
Ingredients:
2 oz. cream cheese, softened to room temperature
2 Tbsps. confectioner’s sugar
1/3 cup pumpkin puree
1 3/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
8 oz. white chocolate or milk chocolate chips + Gulf wax
Directions:
With a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese and sugar together in a large bowl until creamy, about 2 minutes.
Add the pumpkin and beat on high until combined. Add the graham cracker crumbs, pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes until everything is combined.
The mixture is supposed to be soft and thick. Cover mixture tightly and refrigerator for 1 hour or up to 24 hours. Chilling is mandatory. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
Begin rolling chilled mixture into balls (about 1 tsp. per ball) and place the balls on the baking sheet.
You should have around 35 total. Chill balls in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.
During the last few minutes of the chilling begin melting the chocolate.
Place chips in a microwave oven safe bowl. Melt about 1/3 block of wax first in a cup.
Pour over chocolate chips.
Melt at 50 percent power for 4 minutes. Dip rolled balls in melted chocolate.
Place on wax paper to dry.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
