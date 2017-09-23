Bennett: Sasquatch is alive and well…

And living in my attic!
You know the sound… that distinct scratching, clawing noise up in the attic, or down inside the walls.
Eek!
The noises started about three weeks ago.
At first, I suspected a little mouse and thought I’d wait a few days to see if he’d go away. Well, he didn’t.
The noises seemed to be localized to one section of the wall, and I feared the critter had become trapped between the studs.
Days later, it was obvious that he wasn’t trapped, or he’d not have survived without food or water. So that meant the dastardly creature was going in and out of my house! The noises got louder, and there was lots of bumping going on. Was there a critter party happening within the walls? Was he inviting all his little mouse friends over?
As the noises grew louder, and the thumping grew stronger, I started to suspect that it was something bigger than a mouse. Probably a squirrel. But then friends also suggested the possibility of raccoons or possums. Oh, heck no!
I finally relented and called a wildlife removal company when I still had company in the attic upon returning from my trip to the beach. Irma delayed the call for a few days, but once I connected with the guy, we set a time for him to come out and inspect the area.
The afternoon before he was due to come, I was walking around the house looking for obvious points of entry, and saw a squirrel scurry up under the tin roof at the corner.
Aha!
It was some relief, at least, to know that it was a squirrel and not a raccoon or a possum. (If you’re not from around here, please take note. We don’t have “opossums” here. We have “possums”.)
When the critter guy arrived, I was so excited to tell him that I had solved the mystery, identifying Sasquatch, and the point of entry.
I was thinking that he was just hanging out under the extra space between the tin and the original shingles, but I was quickly proven wrong on that. After peeking around in the attic with his high-beam light, he informed me that it was indeed a squirrel, and it was headed our way!
He turned off the light, and the little fella went back to the edge of the attic, where the light comes through the vents, where they are prone to stay.
I have learned a few things about the habits of squirrels through this ordeal.
They are territorial, so I don’t have to worry about him having little critter friends over for parties.
Oh, and I refer to him as a “him,” because I can’t stand the thought of it being a “her.” If it was a “her,” then there could be babies.
And I don’t want to think about that.
There’s a cleverly-baited and complicated-looking little trap wired to the roof of my house, right near the entry point.
The plan is to trap him for relocation, then plug up the hole. I only hope he takes the bait, and we don’t have to resort to an alternative method of removal.
Sasquatches are everywhere, just like the boogey man. Strange rustlings in the forest.
Things that go bump in the night. I’ll just be glad when this one is gone from my attic.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
