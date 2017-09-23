Bridgeman: Elections have local effects

Some meandering over the past couple of weeks:
I hoped to get to a forum Thursday to hear the two contenders for Jefferson mayor, but work kept that from happening.
Then I learned the event was canceled.
I hope to get there when it, or another one, is scheduled.
We’re going to have lots of local elections come November. Traditionally, those elections attract little attention – usually under 20 percent of those eligible to vote.
It’s a shame since local elections have all sorts of visible, and sometimes dramatic, effects.
Think about the growing debate in Braselton and Jefferson about “warehouses” and the detriment caused by them. Detriment in the eyes of the complainers, of course.
Those same warehouses might be welcomed with open arms in Commerce and Barrow, Banks or Madison counties.
Those are decisions made locally.
Planning and zoning questions are among the more far-reaching decisions made locally. Every local government has that burden and responsibility.
Think about Statham, which is in the midst of lawsuits about the possible transfer station to be operated in an industrial park. It involves some quite technical zoning questions.
Those kinds of questions are dealt with nearly every month in most of our local governments. A huge retail area is in the early stages in Jefferson. It has been on the planning commission agenda two or three times. Most of us probably want to see more retail options, maybe another grocery store.
But it would transform the area if it is built. Local elected officials are making those decisions right now.
Most of the elections are for city council. Those bodies appoint planning commissions and they have the final say of most planning decisions.
Statham and Homer are two small towns that will have contested elections. Both face critical decisions about growth in the next few years.
If you care about the “look” of your area in the next 10 or 20 years, now is the time to pay attention. The election is Nov. 7.
Early voting starts Oct. 16. Early voting is pretty much the same in all counties.
Early voting will be held in Braselton and Commerce Oct. 3-Nov. 3.
A tropical storm warning? Really.
How did that happen in north Georgia?
I have covered tornadoes and ice storms during my lifetime, but Hurricane Irma was the first time I was in the middle of a warning about tropical anything.
The “tropics” are south of here, way south of here.
At the very least, a storm may intrude on the coast. That’s one reason I don’t live on the coasts.
(I had a very short sojourn in Walterboro, S.C., which is about 40 miles from Edisto Beach on the South Carolina coast. We had no major storms in the three months I was there.)
We live on a wooded lot, a heavily wooded lot. Our 1.2 acres is about one acre of trees, a mixture of pine and hardwoods. We worried for two or three days we’d have a tree on our house.
We had one tree split and fall across Old Pendergrass Road during one storm last spring. Because it blocked the road, City of Jefferson workers cut up and cleared that split tree. We had to pay for the part that remained standing.
It took a remarkably short time to cut and haul it off and a remarkably large amount of money.
Our worries did not occur, but we have one relatively large tree come crashing down in the early morning hours — of Tuesday, as I recall.
It stretched across the back part of our lot, maybe 100 feet or more.
We did learn to function in the dark for about two days.
It was the first time in my life I was without power for more than a few hours.
We kept saying we were grateful we were not in Florida or the Keys where power may be off for as long as 90 days.
I’ve wanted to vacation in the Keys for years. I do not want to live there.
Tropical storms can stay elsewhere, thank you very much.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send him email at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
