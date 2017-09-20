The City of Winder has reached a lease agreement for the building at 89 East Athens Street formerly occupied by Lanier Technical College.
Under the agreement approved Thursday by City Council, the city will lease the roughly 20,000-square-foot, two-story building for five years to LAB P.I., LLC, an entity of the VanKirk Corporation, at an annual rate of $10,500. The entire $52,500 lease amount was to be paid upfront.
The company plans to have office spaces in the building, which has been unoccupied since December when Lanier Tech relocated its offices to the Wimberly Center for Community Development. LAB P.I. will be responsible for all utilities and agreed upon maintenance of the building.
The agreement includes an option for the company to purchase the property for $1.3 million, the value it was appraised at in June.
Also under the agreement, LAB P.I. reserves the right to sub-lease all or part of the leasable space in accordance with city zoning. If the property were to be purchased, the city intends to maintain ownership of the parking area and provide for public parking.
See more coverage of the Sept. 14 council meeting in the Sept. 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
