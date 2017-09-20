Updated: Winder reaches lease agreement for former Lanier Tech building

Wednesday, September 20. 2017
The City of Winder has reached a lease agreement for the building at 89 East Athens Street formerly occupied by Lanier Technical College.
Under the agreement approved Thursday by City Council, the city will lease the roughly 20,000-square-foot, two-story building for five years to LAB P.I., LLC, an entity of the VanKirk Corporation, at an annual rate of $10,500. The entire $52,500 lease amount was to be paid upfront.
The company plans to have office spaces in the building, which has been unoccupied since December when Lanier Tech relocated its offices to the Wimberly Center for Community Development. LAB P.I. will be responsible for all utilities and agreed upon maintenance of the building.
The agreement includes an option for the company to purchase the property for $1.3 million, the value it was appraised at in June.
Also under the agreement, LAB P.I. reserves the right to sub-lease all or part of the leasable space in accordance with city zoning. If the property were to be purchased, the city intends to maintain ownership of the parking area and provide for public parking.
#1 David Yackman on 09/21/17 at 12:34 PM [Reply]
Who or what is LAB P.I., LLC? Will this mean that jobs are coming to the area? Sounds like there's more to this story.
