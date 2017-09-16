Football: Walnut Grove outlasts Wildcats 40-26

Three hundred sixty-four days after a fourth-quarter collapse to Apalachee that led to one of the most demoralizing defeats in recent memory, Walnut Grove gained retribution on its home turf Friday night.
The Warriors used an incendiary offensive assault, led by senior Connor Hix’s 110 rushing yards and three touchdowns, to fend off another late resurgence from the Wildcats and hold on for a 40-26 victory — their first win of the season.
“It’s good to win any time and get one under your belt,” Walnut Grove head coach Ben Reaves said. “It’s a little redemption for last year. We had a lead late, we chunked it, they picked it and they came back and won the game. I’m proud of our players to come out and execute tonight.”
Warriors sophomore quarterback Colby Bell added 180 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns — one through the air and one on the ground.
Clinging to an 8-point lead midway through the third quarter, after holding a seemingly insurmountable 28-6 advantage, Walnut Grove caught a break as the Wildcats appeared to recover an onside kick with 8:09 to go in the third quarter, but were unable to retain possession due to the kick failing to go 10 yards.
After recovering on the Apalachee 49-yard line and advancing 15 yards on an unsportsmanlike penalty, the Warriors capped off a four-play drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Bell to senior Blake McCoy in the middle of the end zone to extend Walnut Grove’s lead to 34-20.
Apalachee struck back on the first play from scrimmage in the ensuing drive as sophomore quarterback AJ Forbing hit junior AJ Millbrooks in stride for a 78-yard score to make it a one-possession ball game once again.
Following junior Gunnar Samuelson’s interception with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Warriors put the game on ice as Hix broke through the right side and sprinted 32 yards to the end zone to give Walnut Grove a 40-26 lead at the 1:22 left to play.
The Wildcats appeared to have luck on their side early on as a botched snap flew over the head of Walnut Grove’s punter, allowing Apalachee to begin its first drive of the night on the Warriors’ 4-yard line. Three plays later, Forbing connected with Millbrooks in the right corner of the end zone for the first score of the game. Following a missed extra-point attempt, the Wildcats led 6-0 at the 9:57 mark in the opening quarter.
The Warriors answered two plays later with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Bell to junior Jahquih Pledger, putting Walnut Grove up 7-6.
Two possessions later, Walnut Grove pieced together a nine-play, 55-yard drive that ended with Hix running it in from nine yards out to extend the Warrior’s lead to 14-6 with 11:13 to go in the second quarter.
The final touchdown of the first half came courtesy of Hix once again, this time on a four-yard dive play up the middle as he shed a multitude of blockers on his way to the end zone. Walnut Grove took a 21-6 lead into the half.
Apalachee used a pair long passing plays — a 55-yard and 59-yard touchdown, respectively — to apply pressure on Walnut Grove in the second half.
—Story courtesy of the Walton Tribune
Football: Walnut Grove outlasts Wildcats 40-26
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry