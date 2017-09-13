Football: Bulldoggs move up to No. 8 in state rankings

The Winder-Barrow High School football team was off this past week but still managed to move up a spot in the most recent GHSA Class AAAAAA poll.
The Bulldoggs are now eighth in the new poll released by Georgia High School Football Daily. WBHS (3-0) returns to action this Friday on the road against Loganville High School.
This season mark the first time since 1994 that the WBHS football team has been ranked in the top 10.
Tucker High School remains the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAA followed by Lee County, Coffee, Mays, Harrison, Northside Warner Robins, WBHS, Douglas County and Allatoona.
The top three teams remained unchanged while Mays and Harrison switched places. Douglas County and Allatoona are new to the top 10 this week while Lovejoy and Northgate fell out.
