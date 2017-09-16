Holloway: Preparing lawns for the winter

With Labor Day past us, many summertime activities will be winding down, including summer chores like mowing your lawn.
At this point in the season, most people are looking forward to a reprieve from mowing the lawn, and after than final cut many of you will not think about your lawn again until next year. However, the end of summer is an important lawn maintenance time if you want your lawn to be the envy of the neighborhood next spring.
As days get cooler and shorter, warm-season grasses like bermuda or zoysia are preparing for dormancy — not unlike taking a long winter’s nap, which means we need to tuck them in nice and tight. And just like a sleepy toddler might have a bedtime process — favorite stuffed animal, song, and one last sip of water — your lawn requires a process too.
Start by reflecting on this turf season. Was the grass weak and thin? Were weeds an issue? Or was your lawn a little off color? This will help you determine a turf management strategy.
If your lawn had thin spots, or seemed a little off color, you may have a fertility problem. A basic soil test, available through the UGA Extension office in Barrow County will provide you an overview of soil fertility and soil pH, and give recommendations to improve soil conditions. Just as poor diets can lead to disease and weak bodies, poor soil will impact the overall health of turfgrass.
Your soil report will include fertilization recommendations specific to your turf species. It is best to apply fertilizer before the end of August, though you can apply it through September. Fertilizing in recommended amounts ensures turf has the nutrients it needs to thrive.
Your soil test may also recommend applying dolomitic limestone, or lime, to raise soil pH. Because of chemical changes that occur at different pH levels within the soil, often nutrients are unavailable to plants at a low pH. Bermudagrass for example, grow best in soils with a pH from 5.5 to 6.5, and it is common for soils here to have a lower pH.
Applying lime in the fall will give the soil pH time to change before next year’s growing season so that nutrients will be more available to your turf when it is time for spring green-up.
September is also the ideal time to apply pre-emergent herbicides to get ahead of winter weeds like annual bluegrass and henbit. If pesky weeds have bothered you all year, a good application of pre-emergent herbicide to your lawn will set you up for a weed-free spring lawn.
I know we are barely into fall, and spring seems like a long way away, but now is the time to set your lawn up for spring success.
—
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
Holloway: Preparing lawns for the winter
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)