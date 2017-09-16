Jacks: Finger foods for snacking

September seems to be filled with birthdays of special friends.
Special birthday wishes a little late go out to Ms. Doris McLocklin who just celebrated her 92nd birthday on Sept. 8.
Maddie Gunter, my special niece, just became a teenager on Sept. 9, and on Sept. 10, my calendar was full with Sharon Davis, Leigh Lamp and a very special someone most know as Superman.
Next week I share a birthday with a very special lady, Ms. Lois Wall. This lady has added so much to my life over the past few years. Not only do we share a birthday but our love for cooking.
Her family tells me about her wonderful cooking in their growing up years. I feel blessed knowing this lady and having her in my life.
So, today’s column I’m writing in honor of Ms. Lois and her birthday. I am so blessed having such a wonderful lady in my life.
Georgia has started the 2017 football season off right with two great wins. Beating Notre Dame was an amazing defeat. I was fortune to watch Hershel and his gang beat them for the National championship in 1980. So, to honor the 1980 National Championship team and Ms. Lois Wall, tailgate recipes in this column are for you.
Personally, when I tailgate I like finger food not big meals. I’m usually too nervous to eat much before a game. I usually eat a little of this and a little of that. I used to take cookies or brownies to the game to share but with the clear bags I guess I won’t be doing that anymore. These are a few of my snacking tailgate foods.
Spicy Taco Cheese Ball
Ingredients:
3/4 cup dried parsley
4 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
1 (8 ounce) pkg. cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 (1.25 ounce) pkg. hot taco seasoning mix
1/4 cup pickled jalapeño peppers chopped
Directions:
Sprinkle parsley in a shallow baking dish. Set aside.
Mix Mexican cheese blend, cream cheese, mayonnaise, taco seasoning and jalapeño peppers in a large bowl until well blended. Divide the mixture into 3 portions and roll each portion into a ball. Roll each ball in the parsley until completely covered. Wrap individually with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
Since one of Ms. Lois’ favorite flavors is lemon I had to include one of my favorite things to make for a tailgate. Simple, but oh so good.
Lemon Creme Brûlée
Ingredients:
5 egg yolks
2 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 tsps. lemon extract
Direction:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Whisk together the egg yolks and sugar until completely smooth. Add the heavy cream and lemon extract and lightly mix or fold into the egg and sugar mixture. Put empty ramekins in a casserole or baking dish with higher sides and fill the dish with hot water until it reaches about half way up the sides of the ramekins. Fill the ramekins almost completely full with the egg mixture. Bake for 45 minutes (or until knife inserted in center comes out fairly clean). Remove from oven and allow to cool. Once completely cool (you can speed up the process by putting them in the fridge for a bit), lightly sprinkle brown sugar on the tops of the ramekins and then place under the broiler in the oven watching carefully until sugar caramelizes on the top. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before serving.
I can image Ms. Lois making tea cakes for her kids and this recipe when I make it reminds me of her. They just melt in your mouth. They are one of my favorite cookies. It’s one of those you can’t just eat one. You have to eat several. And a good cup of coffee before the game can make them even better.
Lemon Tea Cookies
3 cups all purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
1 cup confectioners’ sugar, plus 2 more cups for rolling
1 egg yolk
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 heaping Tbsp. lemon zest
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a small bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt; set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment cream the butter and 1 cup of sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. On low speed mix in the egg yolk, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla until incorporated. Add the dry ingredients, mixing on low speed just until combined. If the dough is crumbly use your hands to kneed the dough gently until it comes together and forms a ball. Roll the dough into 1-inch size balls and place 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, or until lightly golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. While the cookies are still warm, roll them in the remaining 2 cups confectioners’ sugar and place on a wire baking rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Another of my favorite lemon recipes I had a request recently to publish and I can’t think of a better time to include it in a column.
Lemon Pie Macaroons
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups shredded, unsweetened coconut
2/3 cup almond flour
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
3 Tbsps. coconut oil
1 tsp. lemon juice
zest of one lemon
1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1/8 tsp. sea salt
Directions:
Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Add all of the ingredients to a food processor. Pulse until well blended and mixture starts to clump. Using a one-inch cookie scoop, pack the mixture into the scoop and place cookie on cookie sheet. Bake in oven for 10 minutes. Turn off oven but leave the cookies inside for 15 additional minutes. Remove from oven and let cool completely. Store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 10 days.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
