Bennett: Irma was no lady

At the time of writing this, the full effect of Hurricane Irma is unknown.
The winds are howling, and the rain is falling as I type. Our hearts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted in Florida, and those who have yet to feel her wrath.
Several months ago, my co-worker and I planned a long weekend at my aunt’s townhouse over at Myrtle Beach. As the time drew close, we knew that Irma was swirling around, but her destination and arrival times were unclear.
While it appeared that the eastern coast was in her sights, the arrival was predicted after our planned departure, so we decided to go on ahead and make the trip. The weather was absolutely gorgeous, making beach time and shopping time so enjoyable! I’m extremely sun-sensitive, so the partial sunshine/partial overcast weather and cooler temps was perfect for me.
The day after our arrival, we heard via a report from CNN that the governor had issued mandatory evacuation for Saturday morning. We had planned to leave on Sunday, but were prepared to leave on Saturday, if instructed to do so. The trajectory of the storm seemed to change hourly, and soon it became evident that the entire state of Florida would be impacted, which meant lots and lots of folks on the roads headed north. As the threat of danger seemed to lessen for the Carolina coast, no evacuation orders were ever given to the Myrtle Beach area. We contemplated coming on home early, so as to avoid the reported nightmares on the interstates…or to at least give ourselves time to be stuck in traffic and still get home by Sunday evening.
Another co-worker was on a cruise ship in the Caribbean, and we were concerned for her safety, and worried that there would be no port in which for them to dock on Saturday! (As of this writing, she is still stuck on board the ship, after having docked in New Orleans on Saturday, and now back out to sea, making their way through the gulf, down below the panhandle, and then back up to their departure site. She is unsure when she will return to dry land, unsure if her car is intact from flooding, and unsure when she will finally make it home.)
Irma is a pain in the butt and a huge inconvenience.
Irma is a deadly and destructive monster, though, and I dare not complain about the inconvenience. Pat and I had a wonderful trip to the beach, absolutely no traffic on the drive home, and most importantly, our families and our homes were all just fine when we returned. My heart breaks for those who have had to flee their homes, and will return to find nothing standing. I can’t imagine the fear of those who, for reasons unknown to us, chose to stay. It’s pretty unnerving for the likes of us Georgia folks experiencing Irma as a tropical storm, so for those affected by the category 5, 4, and 3 hurricane, the anxiety level has to be off the chain.
By the time you are reading this, hopefully Irma will have unleashed her fury and will have evaporated into the atmosphere. Our prayers continue for everyone who has been, and who will be impacted by her.
She is no lady, that’s for sure.
