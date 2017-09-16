Bridges: Thankful for emergency workers, family support

With our country having to deal with two massive Hurricanes recently it’s reminded me to be thankful for the fact the area I live in is really not in danger of suffering the type of damage that residents of Houston and south Florida have had to deal with.
About the worst that could happen in our neck of the woods would be a good bit of rain and wind.
While that can cause damage, it’s nothing compared to what other areas of our country have been and are going through.
Too often we don’t remember that being thankful is something that we should do during good times and not just the bad, stressful ones.
With that in mind, I’m thankful today for:
•A supportive family which has always stood by me throughout my 46 years.
•When someone emails me about a column saying how it connected with them.
•Firemen, paramedics and all emergency service workers. With us observing another anniversary of 9/11 this week they should always have our gratitude.
•Memories of youth sports and the positive lessons learned from taking part in them.
•College athletes who compete at one of the service academies. You always have my highest level of respect.
•An afternoon at the local softball field in the fall and the baseball field in the spring when the weather is just right.
•The times today when I get up out of the chair and my knees and back don’t ache too much.
•An email or Facebook message from a parent thanking for me including their son or daughter in an article I’ve written about an athletic contest.
•When we get enough rain during a week to make the lawn a nice shade of green.
•A peaceful evening watching a favorite television shown (from the 1980s of course) as the sun begins to fade away for another day.
•The fact I have never lost one cent betting on any sporting event or even had the slightest desire to make a wager.
•The years when the Sports Illustrated College Football Preview edition was actually worth reading.
•Growing up reading columnists such as Furman Bisher, Lewis Grizzard, Ed Grisamore and Harley Bowers each day in the Atlanta Macon papers.
•The power of music which can magically transport you back in time.
•A worn out pair of sneakers which still feel comfortable despite being very work out.
•The sight of pumpkins, hay bales and other fall decorations as we continue into the month of September.
•A Sunday afternoon nap.
•Being able to contribute columns and articles again for this paper. I appreciate publisher Mike Buffington and editor Scott Thompson for allowing me the chance to get back to what I truly enjoy doing. It’s been great seeing so many of you at games again and I appreciate all of your positive words and compliments. They have been needed more than you can imagine.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
