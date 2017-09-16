Mitcham: When the winds howl

Hurricane Irma approached like some weather monster with a hockey mask — slow, ax-wielding, brutally mean.
It took days to hit Florida and to reach us. And it was surely a horror movie on our neighbors to the south. I’m writing this on Monday, looking at television and web footage of the destruction in the sunshine state. The winds are howling outside here, too. I’m typing and working as fast as I can, thinking the power will go out any moment. Trees and power lines aren’t any match for this kind of beast, a monster that stretches for hundreds of miles. I don’t know that any of us have seen a system quite like this. It’s like Florida has been put in a weather blender. And we’ll just have to see what sort of toxic milkshake remains. Meanwhile, I’m like everyone else, hoping our stuff won’t get rocked by wind and trees.
There are so many angles to consider with this storm. Obviously, first, there is the human suffering. People are killed and injured every time nature gets truly wild. And this is a type of cloud hissyfit of epic proportions. The stories from the Caribbean are terrible. Food and water are running short on those islands. This is a recipe for lawlessness. And people will die, not just in the storm itself, but in the difficulties of the long aftermath. Such a tragedy will hasten death for a number of people beyond the current news cycle.
The property damage is so incredibly massive, it’s hard to fathom. We now have wide swaths of American land that are in ruin from two storms, Harvey and Irma. I have seen some flooding firsthand. I had already left home and gone to college at the University of Georgia in 1994 when major flooding hit Macon, including my childhood home, rising chin-high in our house and flipping my mom’s piano. My parents and sister still seem troubled whenever I bring it up, which I rarely do. There was an emotional effect on top of all the destruction. There were months of rebuilding, paperwork, bureaucratic dealings with government and insurance. There was the horrible smell. There were massive fans blowing in the house for weeks. There were contractors in and out. There was my mom taking on the role of construction manager. There were so many possessions tossed out. My parents sold that house and moved on top of a hill.
And this is just one house, one family. Many hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. are now in this boat, but far worse. The devastation is so widespread that families rocked by these events aren’t going to find quick recoveries. My family’s was slow, but I bet this will so much longer. At least my parents could run to the hardware store when needed in 1994. But in Texas and Florida, entire communities have been wiped out, including the stores.
People are going to struggle with Harvey and Irma for a very long time. I wonder what sort of housing markets there will be in these zones. I would never buy any beach-front property at this point (even if I had the money, which I certainly don’t). I think global warming is going to become a consensus opinion as coastal markets are repeatedly rocked by increasingly severe weather. It’s hard to deny that warming is creating more chaos. With more heat comes more moisture. With more moisture comes more wreckage and weirdness.
The news on this storm has included plenty of oddities, too. Perhaps the strangest thing I’ve seen is the declaration of a Florida sheriff that people don’t need to fire their guns at the storm. The fact that an official would actually feel such a statement was warranted seems like a real statement about our place and time. Y’all don’t be trying to shoot Irma in the eye, now, you hear. Maybe this is just mostly a joke. I hope so.
One main thought I have right now is the huge rebuilding that will await and the need for labor. Anyone who has dealt with construction projects knows that builders often balance more than one project at a time. Think of how many homes are going to need work now. Actually, massive cleanup and demolition work will be needed before there’s even construction. It seems noteworthy to me that we now have vast swaths of two major American states in ruin as we look at deporting hundreds of thousands of Hispanics who moved here, in large part, during the housing boom. We actually are going to need a lot of help with construction in coming months. If I was running things, I’d feel inclined to tie some citizenship rewards to rebuilding efforts. You help us rebuild our country, then we’ll help you. I certainly doubt that will happen, but it’s a thought.
Whatever we feel about each other politically, it’s important that major disasters serve as a uniting force, not a dividing one. How are any of us stronger if we rip each other apart after we’ve been ripped apart by a greater force?
Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey have been true monster-movie creatures — but sadly real. We need to fight them as a single force. They’re too strong otherwise.
Zach Mitcham is editor of the Madison County Journal.
