Thompson: Love of Trump will endure

There are probably a few ways to read President Donald Trump’s newfound coziness with the Democratic leadership in Congress, but above all else, the man is about preserving his own image.
He loves to be lavished with praise. It has been reported he receives a folder full of positive news clippings about him twice a day.
Trump appeared downright giddy last week as he took in the positive news coverage from his wheeling and dealing with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
According to people who were at the White House last Thursday, Trump and Schumer were like, as Forrest Gump might say, “peas and carrots.”
“Both of them would interrupt each other at times — and they’d go back and forth and Chuck would say something and smile and the president would look at him and smile,” Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., said. “This went on for the whole — let’s say the meeting was around 40 minutes or so? It was almost like a love-in at times.”
The warmness was extended from the president to Pelosi, who, like Schumer, is reviled by the hard-core conservative base that elected Trump president.
Now we have Trump talking about raising the debt and entertaining the notion of signing legislation that protects the “Dreamers” under DACA. All of this without seemingly any concessions from the Democrats on government spending.
Who hasn’t been smiling during all of this? Well, the Republican leadership, especially people like House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
But what should we make of Trump’s flirtation with bipartisanship? No one really knows if it will be a sustainable pattern because the man himself is so unpredictable.
A strong sentiment out there is that the Republican leadership is getting what they deserved, but depending on who you talk to, that carries different meanings.
Others and I have been telling hardline Republicans for two years now to be cautious about fully hitching their wagons to the Trump train. A former New York Democrat and friend of the Clintons and Schumer, he’s hardly the bastion of conservatism, and while he talks frequently of how much he values loyalty, he has shown the propensity for throwing his own people under the bus when it suits his best interests (Reince Priebus, Jeff Sessions to name a couple of recent instances).
But I believe it’s just as likely this is a calculated move to show up McConnell and Ryan. There was already a degree of friction between the president and the two men, and Trump has not been happy with the inaction in Congress to accomplish his stated campaign goals of repealing Obamacare and on down the line.
That brings us to another line of thinking, primarily among Trump’s devotees, that Republicans brought this on themselves because they weren’t working with Trump enough, and so he had no choice but to start sitting down with the Democrats.
The effort is already under way to make Ryan and McConnell scapegoats in all of this. Conservative news commentator Lou Dobbs even labeled Ryan, once held in high regard by the Tea Partiers, “RINO Ryan.”
So, the Republican congressmen who rarely attempted to work with former President Obama or their Democratic colleagues on legislation were applauded by hardline conservatives for standing firm. Then once the party had control of both chambers and the White House, leaders moved swiftly to begin overhaul of Obamacare but instead found that they had not spent any energy over the previous seven years developing a plan of their own that would command enough political support among their own party to pass — all the while showing they weren’t interested in allowing the opposite party to provide input on changes.
Now with the egg in their face, Trump starts talking with Democrats and it’s the fault of the people who were doing what the same conservative voters who sing his praises wanted them to do (not cave to Democrats).
Got that?
It might all seem odd, but this situation perfectly illustrates the point that Trump’s base will remain loyal to him. They’ve stuck with him through everything else, and if any of his more controversial statements ever made them the least bit uneasy, they either brushed it off or stuck to the mindset that the alternatives (Hillary and RINOs) were far worse.
There are pundits out there who believe a split in the Republican party is inevitable and based on the current course, they’re probably right.
I’d be surprised at this point if the Romney-Jeb Bush wing of the party doesn’t put a strong primary challenger forward in 2020, especially if the 2018 midterms don’t turn out well.
But none of that will be a deterrent for Trump, who threatened to run as an independent last year, as the primaries were getting started, if the party didn’t treat him “fairly.”
If that primary challenger emerges, it’s likely Trump would pivot and run for re-election as an independent, and a solid chunk of Republican voters would go with him.
With two candidates splitting the conservative vote, that could prove to be a huge, probably fatal, disadvantage when it comes to the Electoral College count. But in the world of Trump, that would be someone else’s fault. If only they had fully embraced him.
If Trump, in the days and weeks to come, suddenly snatches the rug out from under the feet of Schumer and Pelosi, which is also a more than plausible scenario, he’ll be hailed as a great genius.
It was obviously over-the-top hyperbole when Trump quipped he could stand out on New York’s Fifth Avenue and “shoot somebody and not lose voters.” But it’s as true as anything he’s ever said.
The love of Trump will endure.
Scott Thompson is the editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
