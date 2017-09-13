Auburn council approves FY2018 budget

Auburn City Council unanimously approved the city’s $4.9 million operating budget for Fiscal Year 2018 at its Sept. 7 meeting.
The budget calls for $4.934 million in revenue and $4.923 million in expenditures.
The budget includes a $3.234 million general fund, an increase of roughly $133,000 — 4 percent — over the current fiscal year’s general fund.
There will be no ad valorem millage increases in Barrow or Gwinnett counties. The largest general fund expenditures are projected to be $1.63 million for the police department, $326,490 for financial services and $210,363 for public works.
The largest general fund revenue sources are projected to be $1.11 million from local-option sales tax collections, $550,000 in property-tax collections and $440,000 in insurance premium tax collections.
The projected enterprise fund revenues are $1.6 million for the city’s water fund and $104,800 for the stormwater fund.
The budget also includes leasing two vehicles for five years for the police department, capital equipment purchases for the public works and leisure services departments, phase III of the Greentree water line replacement project and funding for a part-time public works administrative assistant position.
Also, increases to employee health and dental insurance premiums will be passed on to staff.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2018.
For more on the Sept. 7 meeting, see the Sept. 13 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
