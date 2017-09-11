Updated: Several closures Tuesday in aftermath of Irma

Due to power outages resulting from Tropical Storm Irma, there are several closures in the area Tuesday.
The Barrow County School System and Bethlehem Christian Academy have closed all schools Tuesday.
Barrow County government offices will be closed and a determination will be made later today whether the Board of Commissioners meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m., will be held.
City of Winder offices are closed and the City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday has been postponed until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Check back for updates.
