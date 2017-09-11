As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Georgia Power was still reporting 49 outages in Barrow County, affecting 1,283 people, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irma.
To view Georgia Power’s outage map, go to http://outagemap.georgiapower.com/external/default.html.
Also as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jackson EMC was reporting that there were still a number of outages in Barrow, affecting 1,133 customers. That was relatively light compared to Hall County, which still had over 10,000 people without power Tuesday night.
"Crews working overnight were able to restore power for thousands more members, reducing the number of outages from more than 60,000 at the start of the day Tuesday to roughly 20,000 today," a news release from the company said.
Real-time outage information for Jackson EMC can be viewed at www.jacksonemc.com/storm.
Members may report outages from their computer or mobile device on the website, www.jacksonemc.com, or by calling 1-800-245-4044.
The Barrow County School System and Bethlehem Christian Academy reopened on normal schedules Wednesday, but Lanier Tech remained closed at all campuses, including the Winder-Barrow one.
The Barrow County School System issued a statement Tuesday night, saying that parents who kept their children home Wednesday due to personal impacts of the storm would not have to worry about their children being issued unexcused absences.
“Phone and internet access may be limited, but our radio network will ensure student and staff safety and connectivity to emergency services,” the statement said. “Bus riders should anticipate some delays as routes are run for the first time after a significant number of trees came down across Barrow County. Please exercise caution in the wake of the storm and the damage it has done to trees and power lines."
All local government offices had reopened by Wednesday, but the storm caused several meetings to be postponed.
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners was originally scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but that meeting was pushed back to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Winder City Council’s scheduled workshop Monday was canceled and the regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Bethlehem Town Council also had to move its meeting from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.
Several events scheduled for Monday in memory of 9/11 were also canceled or postponed. One scheduled at Auburn Elementary School has been moved to 9 a.m. Friday and is open to the public.
Three Barrow County workers were injured while out clearing a tree from a roadway Monday night. Capt. Scott Dakin with Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) told Access WDUN the men were cutting one tree to remove it from the roadway when another one fell, striking them. The men were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, he said.
BCES is still conducting damage assessment from the storm and the information compiled and recording of the department’s response will be used for future planning for disaster responses, and information submittal to the state and federal government, according to the agency’s Facebook page.
Anyone who has structural damage to their property is asked to email pictures and information to pclack@barrowga.org. No personal information will be shared with other agencies.
More information about the storm’s impact locally is expected later this week.