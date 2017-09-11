Barrow County Emergency Services has issued a news release encouraging residents to stay inside as heavy rain and wind resulting from Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma continue to pound the area.
“The winds have already started to increase and the rain is falling heavy at times,” Chief John Skinner said in the release. “We are responding to numerous calls of trees and power lines down. The winds and rain can lead to devastating driving conditions in a matter of seconds.”
The latest updates from the National Weather Service has Barrow County having wind gusts up to 60 mph and 3-5 inches of rain falling.
Citizens can also expect to see some power outages during and after the storm.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, Jackson EMC had reported 90 individual outages affecting over 4,000 members, including over 100 members in Barrow.
Trees and power lines will continue to fall as the ground gets saturated and the winds continue to increase. If you lose power please do not tie up the 911 lines to report it. Contact your power company as they are the ones that will respond, the release said.
Barrow County Emergency Services has opened the Emergency Operations Center and is monitoring Irma’s effects on Barrow County. Additional personnel have been called in to handle the calls for tress across the roadways and live power lines being down.
"Citizens have been very helpful before during storms by listening to us and staying off roadways and staying inside, said Chief Skinner. “If helps reduce calls and makes it safer for all of us if you will do the same again as we deal with this tropical storm.”
The Barrow County School System and Bethlehem Christian Academy have announced schools will be closed Tuesday for staff and students.
